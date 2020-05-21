3579 Sanctuary Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Spacious 4/2.5 Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage Located in St. Cloud - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit townhome in Sanctuary at Southtown. Large downstairs living area with half bath and additional dining space with access to back patio. Kitchen includes an eat in area, granite counters, large wood cabinets and a breakfast bar. All bedrooms and laundry room located upstairs. The master bathroom includes a garden tub, double sinks and large walk in closet. Lawn services included; Community pool. 2 Car Garage- Please note community has parking restrictions- vehicles are only allowed to be parked in the garage or designated driveway- NO STREET PARKING! Located within minutes to the local hospital, restaurants, banks, churches, golf course, lakefront recreational areas & only a couple miles from Florida's Turnpike and within 25 minutes of Lake Nona. Small dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee; breed and weight restrictions apply. First month’s rent and security deposit (equivalent to first month’s rent) required.$50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2542773)