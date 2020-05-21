All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

3579 Sanctuary Dr.

3579 Sanctury Drive · (321) 222-9262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3579 Sanctury Drive, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3579 Sanctuary Dr. · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2122 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 4/2.5 Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage Located in St. Cloud - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit townhome in Sanctuary at Southtown. Large downstairs living area with half bath and additional dining space with access to back patio. Kitchen includes an eat in area, granite counters, large wood cabinets and a breakfast bar. All bedrooms and laundry room located upstairs. The master bathroom includes a garden tub, double sinks and large walk in closet. Lawn services included; Community pool. 2 Car Garage- Please note community has parking restrictions- vehicles are only allowed to be parked in the garage or designated driveway- NO STREET PARKING! Located within minutes to the local hospital, restaurants, banks, churches, golf course, lakefront recreational areas & only a couple miles from Florida's Turnpike and within 25 minutes of Lake Nona. Small dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee; breed and weight restrictions apply. First month’s rent and security deposit (equivalent to first month’s rent) required.$50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2542773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3579 Sanctuary Dr. have any available units?
3579 Sanctuary Dr. has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 3579 Sanctuary Dr. have?
Some of 3579 Sanctuary Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3579 Sanctuary Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3579 Sanctuary Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3579 Sanctuary Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3579 Sanctuary Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3579 Sanctuary Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3579 Sanctuary Dr. does offer parking.
Does 3579 Sanctuary Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3579 Sanctuary Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3579 Sanctuary Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 3579 Sanctuary Dr. has a pool.
Does 3579 Sanctuary Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3579 Sanctuary Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3579 Sanctuary Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3579 Sanctuary Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
