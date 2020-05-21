All apartments in St. Cloud
St. Cloud, FL
3440 PAWLEYS LOOP N
Last updated April 2 2020 at 12:22 AM

3440 PAWLEYS LOOP N

3440 Pawleys Loop South · No Longer Available
St. Cloud
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location

3440 Pawleys Loop South, St. Cloud, FL 34772
Stevens Plantation

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
One to see! This 5 Bed 3 Bath pool home is located in the desirable Stevens Plantation Community. With a floor plan that has lots of living space, you will be impressed the minute you walk in the foyer! This home has numerous features: Bonus room to the right which can be used as a home office, game room, formal living room, or whatever you desire. A formal separate dining room on the left - perfect to entertaining. The eat in kitchen is equipped with stainless steel dishwasher, range, refrigerator, and built in convection microwave oven. Added kitchen features include upscale decorative lighting, closet pantry, and a breakfast bar that opens to your family room. Family room is spacious and offers sliding glass doors to your covered patio and screened in pool area overlooking a beautiful pond to watch nature at its best. Pool area includes safety gates. The impressive master suite also features doors leading to the pool and the master bath has garden tub separate from shower stall. There is ceramic tile throughout, except the bedrooms which boast upgraded carpets. Bedroom and living areas equipped with ceiling fans. This home is very well maintained. Included in the rent is pool maintenance, lawn service, cable tv, high speed internet, and alarm monitoring. There is a hot tub for tenant usage; however, this will not be guaranteed by the owner. Small dog allowed; NO CATS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3440 PAWLEYS LOOP N have any available units?
3440 PAWLEYS LOOP N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 3440 PAWLEYS LOOP N have?
Some of 3440 PAWLEYS LOOP N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3440 PAWLEYS LOOP N currently offering any rent specials?
3440 PAWLEYS LOOP N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3440 PAWLEYS LOOP N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3440 PAWLEYS LOOP N is pet friendly.
Does 3440 PAWLEYS LOOP N offer parking?
Yes, 3440 PAWLEYS LOOP N offers parking.
Does 3440 PAWLEYS LOOP N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3440 PAWLEYS LOOP N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3440 PAWLEYS LOOP N have a pool?
Yes, 3440 PAWLEYS LOOP N has a pool.
Does 3440 PAWLEYS LOOP N have accessible units?
No, 3440 PAWLEYS LOOP N does not have accessible units.
Does 3440 PAWLEYS LOOP N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3440 PAWLEYS LOOP N has units with dishwashers.
