3440 PAWLEYS LOOP N

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly game room parking pool garage hot tub internet access

One to see! This 5 Bed 3 Bath pool home is located in the desirable Stevens Plantation Community. With a floor plan that has lots of living space, you will be impressed the minute you walk in the foyer! This home has numerous features: Bonus room to the right which can be used as a home office, game room, formal living room, or whatever you desire. A formal separate dining room on the left - perfect to entertaining. The eat in kitchen is equipped with stainless steel dishwasher, range, refrigerator, and built in convection microwave oven. Added kitchen features include upscale decorative lighting, closet pantry, and a breakfast bar that opens to your family room. Family room is spacious and offers sliding glass doors to your covered patio and screened in pool area overlooking a beautiful pond to watch nature at its best. Pool area includes safety gates. The impressive master suite also features doors leading to the pool and the master bath has garden tub separate from shower stall. There is ceramic tile throughout, except the bedrooms which boast upgraded carpets. Bedroom and living areas equipped with ceiling fans. This home is very well maintained. Included in the rent is pool maintenance, lawn service, cable tv, high speed internet, and alarm monitoring. There is a hot tub for tenant usage; however, this will not be guaranteed by the owner. Small dog allowed; NO CATS.