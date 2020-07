Amenities

granite counters recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

Please just use these photos as a reference of the layout of the property. Home is currently undergoing renovations that include installing granite in the kitchen, tile in the living room and bathrooms, vinyl plank in the bedrooms and full interior and exterior paint job. You won't want to miss this house when it's complete. Contact Brandi or Amanda for a showing today.