3249 Villaway Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Well maintained. Spacious split plan. Property features: eating space in kitchen, all appliances included, laminate wood floors thru out, living and dining room combo, indoor laundry with washer & dryer, walk in closet, screened porch, & storage room. Community pool. Close to schools, shopping, & Turnpike.

HOA approval Required!

