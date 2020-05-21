3249 Villaway Circle

Amenities
Well maintained. Spacious split plan. Property features: eating space in kitchen, all appliances included, laminate wood floors thru out, living and dining room combo, indoor laundry with washer & dryer, walk in closet, screened porch, & storage room. Community pool. Close to schools, shopping, & Turnpike.
HOA approval Required!
Well maintained. Spacious split plan. Property features: eating space in kitchen, all appliances included, laminate wood floor thru out, living and dining room combo, indoor laundry with washer & dryer, walk in closet, screened porch, & storage room. Community pool. Close to schools, shopping, & Turnpike.
HOA approval Required!