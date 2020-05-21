3117 Keystone Pointe Ct.

Amenities

LARGE 4/2 WOODED VIEW! Don't miss this delightful freshly painted home, in the sought after Keystone Pointe subdivision. This split floorplan home boasts a cheerful eat-in kitchen that is opens to the wonderful view. The home features a large family roomwith a separate formal living/dinning room. Nice walk-in closets in the master bedroom with a shower and separate tub with dual sinks in the master bath! Enjoy the peaceful view from the huge patio. Perfect home for entertaining! Call now to schedule a showing!