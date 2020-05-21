All apartments in St. Cloud
3117 Keystone Pointe Ct.
3117 Keystone Pointe Ct.

3117 Keystone Pointe Court · No Longer Available
Location

3117 Keystone Pointe Court, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
LARGE 4/2 WOODED VIEW! Don't miss this delightful freshly painted home, in the sought after Keystone Pointe subdivision. This split floorplan home boasts a cheerful eat-in kitchen that is opens to the wonderful view. The home features a large family roomwith a separate formal living/dinning room. Nice walk-in closets in the master bedroom with a shower and separate tub with dual sinks in the master bath! Enjoy the peaceful view from the huge patio. Perfect home for entertaining! Call now to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

