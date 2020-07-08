All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

2909 Canoe Cir

2909 Canoe Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2909 Canoe Circle, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/47f982c066 ----
CD ( Great 3/2 home with a 1 car garage and pool! Pool service is included in rent price. Tile throughout the property. All kitchen appliances and a washer/dryer hookup. This property will not last long.

Please Read:
Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date.

Additional Non-Refundable Fees Apply:
Application Fee $65 per adult
Administration Fee $195
Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (no aggressive breeds) With owner approval
(All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)

Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 Canoe Cir have any available units?
2909 Canoe Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 2909 Canoe Cir have?
Some of 2909 Canoe Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2909 Canoe Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2909 Canoe Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 Canoe Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2909 Canoe Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2909 Canoe Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2909 Canoe Cir offers parking.
Does 2909 Canoe Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2909 Canoe Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 Canoe Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2909 Canoe Cir has a pool.
Does 2909 Canoe Cir have accessible units?
No, 2909 Canoe Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 Canoe Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2909 Canoe Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

