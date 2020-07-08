2909 Canoe Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/47f982c066 ----

CD ( Great 3/2 home with a 1 car garage and pool! Pool service is included in rent price. Tile throughout the property. All kitchen appliances and a washer/dryer hookup. This property will not last long.



Please Read:

Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date.



Additional Non-Refundable Fees Apply:

Application Fee $65 per adult

Administration Fee $195

Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (no aggressive breeds) With owner approval

(All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)



Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.