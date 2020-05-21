2650 7TH STREET

Amenities

This cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit is ready for new tenants - unit is located in a multifamily building that has recently been fully renovated and updated! Floor plan includes living/dining room combo, galley kitchen with brand new appliances. Bedrooms are carpeted with ceiling fans and share the bathroom which has a tub/shower combo with new tile and plumbing fixtures. Tile flooring in living, dining, kitchen, and bathrooms. Washer and dryer are present for tenant's use as a convenience appliance. Located 7 blocks from the St. Cloud lake front and nearby to the historic downtown district restaurants and shops.