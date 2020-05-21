All apartments in St. Cloud
St. Cloud, FL
2650 7TH STREET
Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:29 AM

2650 7TH STREET

2650 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2650 7th Street, St. Cloud, FL 34769
St. Cloud

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit is ready for new tenants - unit is located in a multifamily building that has recently been fully renovated and updated! Floor plan includes living/dining room combo, galley kitchen with brand new appliances. Bedrooms are carpeted with ceiling fans and share the bathroom which has a tub/shower combo with new tile and plumbing fixtures. Tile flooring in living, dining, kitchen, and bathrooms. Washer and dryer are present for tenant's use as a convenience appliance. Located 7 blocks from the St. Cloud lake front and nearby to the historic downtown district restaurants and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 7TH STREET have any available units?
2650 7TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 2650 7TH STREET have?
Some of 2650 7TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 7TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2650 7TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 7TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2650 7TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 2650 7TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2650 7TH STREET offers parking.
Does 2650 7TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2650 7TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 7TH STREET have a pool?
No, 2650 7TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2650 7TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2650 7TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 7TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2650 7TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
