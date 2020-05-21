All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:23 PM

2412 Sweetwater Boulevard

2412 Sweetwater Boulevard · (407) 792-6778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2412 Sweetwater Boulevard, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
THIS BEAUTIFUL PROPERTY IS UNDER FULL RENOVATION
3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the community of SWEETWATER CREEK in St. Cloud is located by major highways for an easy commute, the THEME PARKS, dining, and shopping. This home boasts a foyer entry, split floorplan, vaulted ceilings, tile throughout the main living area and bedrooms, huge backyard. The kitchen features a closet pantry, breakfast bar, dinette area with a bay window!!! The oversized master bedroom is also sure to IMPRESS offering a walk-in closet, his & her sinks, a soaking tub, and a separate shower.
If you need further information you can call us at 407 792 6778 or by email at support@bullflorida.com
https://bullpropertymanagement.com/rental-search/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 Sweetwater Boulevard have any available units?
2412 Sweetwater Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
Is 2412 Sweetwater Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2412 Sweetwater Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 Sweetwater Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2412 Sweetwater Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 2412 Sweetwater Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2412 Sweetwater Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2412 Sweetwater Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 Sweetwater Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 Sweetwater Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2412 Sweetwater Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2412 Sweetwater Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2412 Sweetwater Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 Sweetwater Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2412 Sweetwater Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 Sweetwater Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2412 Sweetwater Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
