2338 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this immaculate, freshly painted town home and call it your Home! This spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage town home is in Excellent condition. First Floor has open floor plan concept, the modern eat in kitchen offers Granite Counter-tops, 42'' Cabinets, Recessed Lighting, and Stainless Steel appliances. The entire first floor has 18 x 18 tile and 9 ft ceilings. Relax in your private screened patio. The second floor carpet has been professionally cleaned. All appliances included (including the washer and dryer). Schedule your private showing today, this one will not last!