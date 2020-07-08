All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2210 Summer Raye Ct

2210 Summer Raye Court · No Longer Available
Location

2210 Summer Raye Court, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/77c39740fb ----
POOL home w/wooded conservation and water view! "Cassidy II" by Quinn Contractors in desirable Sweetwater Creek! Original owners have taken amazing care of this very special home and have upgraded it. 3/2.5 Split plan. Rounded corners. Formal entryway and formal dining room. Pool bath off of one secondary bedroom; hall bath next to other. Pool is 14x28 w/covered patio for Florida fun! Upgraded stone front columns, lots of parking w/circular drive and 2 car garage. NEW Roof installed 2015. All appliances except washer/dryer convey. Extras include: Solar powered roof fan, Genie pull outs in kitchen and master bath, pool vacuum, whole house central vacuum system, workshop area and overhead storage in garage, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, outdoor security lighting, Massey transferable termite bond, and ADT alarm system installed (service can be transferred). Newer exterior paint. Rubberized mulch; mature landscaping on a street in the back of the subdivision with no outlet. Floor Plan attached. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Summer Raye Ct have any available units?
2210 Summer Raye Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210 Summer Raye Ct have?
Some of 2210 Summer Raye Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Summer Raye Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Summer Raye Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Summer Raye Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2210 Summer Raye Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 2210 Summer Raye Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2210 Summer Raye Ct offers parking.
Does 2210 Summer Raye Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2210 Summer Raye Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Summer Raye Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2210 Summer Raye Ct has a pool.
Does 2210 Summer Raye Ct have accessible units?
No, 2210 Summer Raye Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Summer Raye Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2210 Summer Raye Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

