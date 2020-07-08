2210 Summer Raye Ct

Amenities

POOL home w/wooded conservation and water view! "Cassidy II" by Quinn Contractors in desirable Sweetwater Creek! Original owners have taken amazing care of this very special home and have upgraded it. 3/2.5 Split plan. Rounded corners. Formal entryway and formal dining room. Pool bath off of one secondary bedroom; hall bath next to other. Pool is 14x28 w/covered patio for Florida fun! Upgraded stone front columns, lots of parking w/circular drive and 2 car garage. NEW Roof installed 2015. All appliances except washer/dryer convey. Extras include: Solar powered roof fan, Genie pull outs in kitchen and master bath, pool vacuum, whole house central vacuum system, workshop area and overhead storage in garage, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, outdoor security lighting, Massey transferable termite bond, and ADT alarm system installed (service can be transferred). Newer exterior paint. Rubberized mulch; mature landscaping on a street in the back of the subdivision with no outlet. Floor Plan attached. Don't miss this one!