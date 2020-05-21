2120 Antler Drive

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Listing Agent - Jessica Rivera - 407-792-6262 - jessica@larosapm.com - This beautiful home is located in a charming community with exquisite landscaping. It a spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, split floor-plan with a huge, fenced in back yard and water views. Also includes a 2 car garage and an extended driveway.



Act fast, this one won't last! Contact us today to schedule your appointment to view this lovely home.



Criteria/Requirements:

Employment verification and verifiable income of at least 2 1/2 x the rent

650 or above credit score

First month's rent and two month's security deposit required to move in.



(RLNE5396810)