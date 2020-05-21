All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

2120 Antler Drive

2120 Antler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2120 Antler Drive, St. Cloud, FL 34772
Deer Creek

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Listing Agent - Jessica Rivera - 407-792-6262 - jessica@larosapm.com - This beautiful home is located in a charming community with exquisite landscaping. It a spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, split floor-plan with a huge, fenced in back yard and water views. Also includes a 2 car garage and an extended driveway.

Act fast, this one won't last! Contact us today to schedule your appointment to view this lovely home.

Criteria/Requirements:
Employment verification and verifiable income of at least 2 1/2 x the rent
650 or above credit score
First month's rent and two month's security deposit required to move in.

(RLNE5396810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Antler Drive have any available units?
2120 Antler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
Is 2120 Antler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Antler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Antler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2120 Antler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 2120 Antler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2120 Antler Drive offers parking.
Does 2120 Antler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 Antler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Antler Drive have a pool?
No, 2120 Antler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2120 Antler Drive have accessible units?
No, 2120 Antler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Antler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2120 Antler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2120 Antler Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2120 Antler Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

