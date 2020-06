Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities playground bbq/grill

COZY House located a short walk to East Lake Toho. The lakefront park features sandy beaches, playground, water park, and plenty of places to hold a BBQ. This home was recently painted inside and out. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Enjoy the ease of ceramic tile throughout the house with brand new carpet in the bedrooms.