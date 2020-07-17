Amenities

201 6th Street Available 07/24/20 Charming 3/1.5 St. Cloud Home w/ Fenced Yard & Bonus Room - Charming 3/1.5 spacious fenced home in St. Cloud close to the Lakefront. This property features a unique large corner lot and a large bonus room with a private entrance. It has a covered tiled front entryway, Ceramic tile, carpet and hardwood floors through out the home. Inside laundry/utility room. Detached utility shed. Minor renovations to be completed to include new interior paint and flooring. Located within 5 minutes of all the amenities of the City of St. Cloud to include St. Cloud's beautiful quaint downtown shops and restaurants, recreational facilities, marina, playground, splash pad and exercise lakefront trail. Within minutes to Florida's Turnpike makes easy access to the many central Florida area attractions to include Lake Nona and Orlando International airport. Dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee, however some breed, age and weight restrictions apply. First month’s rent and security deposit (equivalent to first month’s rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.



(RLNE2382088)