All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 1990 Raymond Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
1990 Raymond Dr
Last updated September 5 2019 at 7:44 AM

1990 Raymond Dr

1990 Raymond Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1990 Raymond Drive, St. Cloud, FL 34769

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH POOL HOME LOCATED IN A SMALL COMMUNITY IN SAINT CLOUD.**CLOSE PROXIMITY TO NEW TURNPIKE EXIT**SHOPPING CENTERS**SAINT CLOUD LAKEFRONT* All brick home in Lorraine Estates with no HOA! Beautiful laminate, and tile floors. Home comes complete with a beautiful in-ground pool w/baby gate, and a huge fenced yard. Home is in move-in condition & has everything you could want! Energy efficient with a very relaxing atmosphere inside & out! Pool & Lawn service included!!! Don't miss this exquisite home! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1990 Raymond Dr have any available units?
1990 Raymond Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
Is 1990 Raymond Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1990 Raymond Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1990 Raymond Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1990 Raymond Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 1990 Raymond Dr offer parking?
No, 1990 Raymond Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1990 Raymond Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1990 Raymond Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1990 Raymond Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1990 Raymond Dr has a pool.
Does 1990 Raymond Dr have accessible units?
No, 1990 Raymond Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1990 Raymond Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1990 Raymond Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1990 Raymond Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1990 Raymond Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 1 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 Bedrooms
St. Cloud Apartments with BalconySt. Cloud Apartments with Parking
St. Cloud Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus