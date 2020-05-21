Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Amazing gated 4/3 Pool Home!!! - You will feel right at home the moment you step in this amazing 4 bedroom 3 bath pool home with office! Spacious tiled living area leads out to the gorgeous screened-in pool. Charming kitchen features an ample of cabinetry, dining nook and center island with storage below. Office highlights built-in cabinetry and desk. Master suite is complete with private bath and walk-in closet. Two bedrooms share a Jack and Jill Bath and additional bedroom is a great size with hall bath. Enjoy soaking up the sun in the screened-in pool with spa. 3 Car Garage and laundry room! WOW! This one won't last long!



*** Separate HOA application/fee may apply ***



VIRTUAL TOUR - https://www.nodalview.com/GHXGZFKXBrPHL6EKZuYDab5p



SHOWING LINK- click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1910-sir-lancelot-cir or call 407-543-1073



HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent



PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.



DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE5743082)