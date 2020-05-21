1802 Reflection Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry garage stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This spacious 3bd/2ba home is only 2 years old! It has a beautiful kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and a pantry. The home also has tile and carpet throughout, a large laundry room covered lanai and a 2 car garage.



**Lawn care included in rent**



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management?



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=F28bCenCIA&env=production



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.



?