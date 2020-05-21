All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:35 PM

Location

1802 Reflection Ln, St. Cloud, FL 34771

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This spacious 3bd/2ba home is only 2 years old! It has a beautiful kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and a pantry. The home also has tile and carpet throughout, a large laundry room covered lanai and a 2 car garage.

**Lawn care included in rent**

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management?

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=F28bCenCIA&env=production

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

