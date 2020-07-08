1507 CATERPILLAR STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly volleyball court

MUST SEE 6br 4ba + LOFT, over 3700 sq/ft home in TURTLE CREEK community of St. Cloud, south of Lake Nona!!! Expect to be impressed by this spacious home, built in 2014. CORNER LOT, with brick paver driveway. TILE FLOORS downstairs, with carpet in bedroom. Formal dining room, OFFICE/DEN with French doors. Spacious kitchen features GRANITE COUNTERS, solid wood cabinets with CROWN MOLDING, breakfast bar seating, breakfast nook just off the rear porch, all OPEN TO THE FAMILY ROOM. Downstairs bedroom with a full bath just off the hall. Upstairs is the large LOFT area, and remainder of the bedrooms including MASTER SUITE with walk-in closet, tray ceiling, and plenty of NATURAL LIGHT. Master bath offers double sink vanity, GARDEN TUB and separate shower. Designer fixtures throughout. Covered rear porch. Owner will consider one dog, up to 25lbs, with increase in security deposit (no aggressive breeds). Lawn service included in rent. COMMUNITY POOL with WATER VIEWS, and community playground. LOCATION is convenient to enjoying the Florida lifestyle, with fishing and boating on East Lake Toho, where you'll also find a splash pad, playground, picnic pavilions and tables, volleyball court, boat ramp, sand beach area, fishing pier, marina, and a performing arts pavilion, as well as great options for cycling, biking, and hiking the trails. Drive by first, then schedule your showing today!!!