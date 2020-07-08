All apartments in St. Cloud
1507 CATERPILLAR STREET

1507 Caterpillar Street
Location

1507 Caterpillar Street, St. Cloud, FL 34771

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
volleyball court
MUST SEE 6br 4ba + LOFT, over 3700 sq/ft home in TURTLE CREEK community of St. Cloud, south of Lake Nona!!! Expect to be impressed by this spacious home, built in 2014. CORNER LOT, with brick paver driveway. TILE FLOORS downstairs, with carpet in bedroom. Formal dining room, OFFICE/DEN with French doors. Spacious kitchen features GRANITE COUNTERS, solid wood cabinets with CROWN MOLDING, breakfast bar seating, breakfast nook just off the rear porch, all OPEN TO THE FAMILY ROOM. Downstairs bedroom with a full bath just off the hall. Upstairs is the large LOFT area, and remainder of the bedrooms including MASTER SUITE with walk-in closet, tray ceiling, and plenty of NATURAL LIGHT. Master bath offers double sink vanity, GARDEN TUB and separate shower. Designer fixtures throughout. Covered rear porch. Owner will consider one dog, up to 25lbs, with increase in security deposit (no aggressive breeds). Lawn service included in rent. COMMUNITY POOL with WATER VIEWS, and community playground. LOCATION is convenient to enjoying the Florida lifestyle, with fishing and boating on East Lake Toho, where you'll also find a splash pad, playground, picnic pavilions and tables, volleyball court, boat ramp, sand beach area, fishing pier, marina, and a performing arts pavilion, as well as great options for cycling, biking, and hiking the trails. Drive by first, then schedule your showing today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 CATERPILLAR STREET have any available units?
1507 CATERPILLAR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 1507 CATERPILLAR STREET have?
Some of 1507 CATERPILLAR STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 CATERPILLAR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1507 CATERPILLAR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 CATERPILLAR STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1507 CATERPILLAR STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1507 CATERPILLAR STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1507 CATERPILLAR STREET offers parking.
Does 1507 CATERPILLAR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 CATERPILLAR STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 CATERPILLAR STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1507 CATERPILLAR STREET has a pool.
Does 1507 CATERPILLAR STREET have accessible units?
No, 1507 CATERPILLAR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 CATERPILLAR STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1507 CATERPILLAR STREET has units with dishwashers.

