St. Cloud, FL
14 Alabama Avenue - 1
Last updated March 24 2020 at 10:31 PM

14 Alabama Avenue - 1

14 Alabama Ave · No Longer Available
Location

14 Alabama Ave, St. Cloud, FL 34769
St. Cloud

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this newly remodeled studio apartment less than a block from the St. Cloud Lakefront. This home features new tile flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets and counters, fresh paint throughout and an updated bathroom. Water, sewer, garbage and lawn care are all included in the rent! This property will allow 1 small pet weighing less than 15 pounds subject to pet screening and owner approval. If pet is approved, there will be a non-refundable pet fee plus an additional monthly fee for the pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Alabama Avenue - 1 have any available units?
14 Alabama Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
Is 14 Alabama Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
14 Alabama Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Alabama Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 Alabama Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 14 Alabama Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 14 Alabama Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 14 Alabama Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Alabama Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Alabama Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 14 Alabama Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 14 Alabama Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 14 Alabama Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Alabama Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Alabama Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Alabama Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Alabama Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

