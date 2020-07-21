All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:44 AM

1111 Pennsylvania Ave

1111 Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1111 Pennsylvania Avenue, St. Cloud, FL 34769
St. Cloud

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Adorable 1BR 1BA home. This unit has been freshly painted and is just perfect for a starter home or someone needing to downsize. Rent is affordable and the property is located in the heart of St. Cloud. Walking distance to shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Pennsylvania Ave have any available units?
1111 Pennsylvania Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
Is 1111 Pennsylvania Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Pennsylvania Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Pennsylvania Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Pennsylvania Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 1111 Pennsylvania Ave offer parking?
No, 1111 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1111 Pennsylvania Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Pennsylvania Ave have a pool?
No, 1111 Pennsylvania Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Pennsylvania Ave have accessible units?
No, 1111 Pennsylvania Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Pennsylvania Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Pennsylvania Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 Pennsylvania Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1111 Pennsylvania Ave has units with air conditioning.
