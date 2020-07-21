1111 Pennsylvania Avenue, St. Cloud, FL 34769 St. Cloud
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Adorable 1BR 1BA home. This unit has been freshly painted and is just perfect for a starter home or someone needing to downsize. Rent is affordable and the property is located in the heart of St. Cloud. Walking distance to shopping and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1111 Pennsylvania Ave have any available units?
1111 Pennsylvania Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
Is 1111 Pennsylvania Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Pennsylvania Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.