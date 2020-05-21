All apartments in St. Cloud
1021 13TH STREET

1021 13th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1021 13th Street, St. Cloud, FL 34769
St. Cloud

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
1021 13TH STREET Available 10/01/20 DON'T MISS OUT STAND ALONE RETAIL WITH FRONTAGE & PARKING - IDEAL FOR ANY RETAIL LOCATION OR STOREFRONT
ZONED FOR RETAIL

AVAILABLE FOR ANY BUSINESS
RENT ONLY $1300 INCLUDING OSCEOLA COUNTY TAXES

You may walk in and view the unit anytime during the tenant's store hours listed below. Please address any questions to me as the tenant cannot assist with any rental questions. To schedule a showing outside the hours below if available and/or for more information please contact Riance Realty 407-770-1748 x215 or visit us at WWW.MYWOH.COM

Mon/Tues 12:30-5pm
Wed-Sat 10am-12pm
Sun 10-5pm

PLENTY OF PARKING, GREAT LOCATION WITH LOTS OF TRAFFIC

(RLNE4256076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

