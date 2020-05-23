87 Evergreen Avenue - B

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Two New 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartments for Rent. Quiet Neighborhood less than 1 mile from downtown St Augustine.



These units were built in 2020 and feature new everything, paint, flooring, kitchen, fixtures, etc.



Sorry, No pets allowed.



The rental qualifications are:



1. Your verifiable household income should be at least 3 times the rent.

2. No recent evictions

3. No recent violent felonies, drug charges or predators



This is an affordable housing unit partially funded by St Johns county. Priority will be given to current St Johns County residents that have lived here at least 1 year.



If you meet these qualifications, feel free to walk around the property and peak through the windows. If it works for you, then complete our free online application at 904Lease.com...Once completed we'll contact you.

Two New 3 Befroom 1 Bath Apartments for Rent. Quiet Neighborhood less than 1 mile from downtown St Augustine.



These units were built in 2020 and feature new everything, paint, flooring, kitchen, fixtures, etc.