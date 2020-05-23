All apartments in St. Augustine
87 Evergreen Avenue - B

87 Evergreen Avenue · (904) 819-1266
Location

87 Evergreen Avenue, St. Augustine, FL 32084
San Sebastian

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Two New 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartments for Rent. Quiet Neighborhood less than 1 mile from downtown St Augustine.

These units were built in 2020 and feature new everything, paint, flooring, kitchen, fixtures, etc.

Sorry, No pets allowed.

The rental qualifications are:

1. Your verifiable household income should be at least 3 times the rent.
2. No recent evictions
3. No recent violent felonies, drug charges or predators

This is an affordable housing unit partially funded by St Johns county. Priority will be given to current St Johns County residents that have lived here at least 1 year.

If you meet these qualifications, feel free to walk around the property and peak through the windows. If it works for you, then complete our free online application at 904Lease.com...Once completed we'll contact you.
Two New 3 Befroom 1 Bath Apartments for Rent. Quiet Neighborhood less than 1 mile from downtown St Augustine.

These units were built in 2020 and feature new everything, paint, flooring, kitchen, fixtures, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 Evergreen Avenue - B have any available units?
87 Evergreen Avenue - B has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 87 Evergreen Avenue - B currently offering any rent specials?
87 Evergreen Avenue - B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 Evergreen Avenue - B pet-friendly?
No, 87 Evergreen Avenue - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Augustine.
Does 87 Evergreen Avenue - B offer parking?
No, 87 Evergreen Avenue - B does not offer parking.
Does 87 Evergreen Avenue - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87 Evergreen Avenue - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 Evergreen Avenue - B have a pool?
No, 87 Evergreen Avenue - B does not have a pool.
Does 87 Evergreen Avenue - B have accessible units?
No, 87 Evergreen Avenue - B does not have accessible units.
Does 87 Evergreen Avenue - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 87 Evergreen Avenue - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 87 Evergreen Avenue - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 87 Evergreen Avenue - B does not have units with air conditioning.
