Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:19 AM

169 SUNSET CIR N

169 Sunset Circle North · (904) 607-0648
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

169 Sunset Circle North, St. Augustine, FL 32080

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2171 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great opportunity in the quiet community of Sunset Point. Located in the heart of Saint Augustine Beach on Anastasia Island, this stylish town home features 2171 square feet of living space. Built in 2006, this concrete block constructed home has 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths with a attached 2 car garage, covered screened lanai downstairs, a screened balcony porch that has sliding windows Spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings, large walk in closet, bathroom with double vanity, walk in shower and separate garden tub. Located just minutes away from shopping, dinning, downtown historical ST. Augustine, Lighthouse and the beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 SUNSET CIR N have any available units?
169 SUNSET CIR N has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 169 SUNSET CIR N have?
Some of 169 SUNSET CIR N's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 169 SUNSET CIR N currently offering any rent specials?
169 SUNSET CIR N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 SUNSET CIR N pet-friendly?
No, 169 SUNSET CIR N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Augustine.
Does 169 SUNSET CIR N offer parking?
Yes, 169 SUNSET CIR N does offer parking.
Does 169 SUNSET CIR N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 169 SUNSET CIR N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 SUNSET CIR N have a pool?
No, 169 SUNSET CIR N does not have a pool.
Does 169 SUNSET CIR N have accessible units?
No, 169 SUNSET CIR N does not have accessible units.
Does 169 SUNSET CIR N have units with dishwashers?
No, 169 SUNSET CIR N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 169 SUNSET CIR N have units with air conditioning?
No, 169 SUNSET CIR N does not have units with air conditioning.
