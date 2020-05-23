169 SUNSET CIR N

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets microwave bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great opportunity in the quiet community of Sunset Point. Located in the heart of Saint Augustine Beach on Anastasia Island, this stylish town home features 2171 square feet of living space. Built in 2006, this concrete block constructed home has 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths with a attached 2 car garage, covered screened lanai downstairs, a screened balcony porch that has sliding windows Spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings, large walk in closet, bathroom with double vanity, walk in shower and separate garden tub. Located just minutes away from shopping, dinning, downtown historical ST. Augustine, Lighthouse and the beaches.