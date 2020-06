Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

THIS HOME BECOMES AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 15TH. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home is located directly on Spring Hill Dr. It has an open living room/dinning room plan, kitchen with stove/oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, breakfast bar, breakfast nook, and plenty of cabinet space. The master bathroom has a garden tub, double sinks, separate shower, walk in closet, and a linen closet. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. Lawn included in the rent.