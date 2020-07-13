/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020
77 Apartments for rent in Spring Hill, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 99
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
13 Units Available
Ariel Springs
3454 Suncoast Villa Way, Spring Hill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1245 sqft
Serene and peaceful, this community is just a 40-minute drive from Tampa. Offering one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, modern interiors, and appliances, these apartments are newly finished and spacious.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4497 DEVONSHIRE AVE
4497 Devonshire Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1750 sqft
4497 DEVONSHIRE AVE Available 08/01/20 4497 DEVONSHIRE AVE, SPRING HILL, FL 34609 - Looking for the perfect move in ready updated pet friendly home in the heart of Spring Hill? Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage with a pool
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
4270 Bramblewood Loop
4270 Bramblewood Loop, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1751 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
4104 Bramblewood Loop
4104 Bramblewood Loop, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1607 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5444 Firethorn Point
5444 Firethorn Point, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
3100 sqft
Firethorn Point 5444 - Available July 10th: A must see Located on the Private Cul de Sac with in Silverthorn! 3/2/2 with cooled build out space for Golf cart! Home boast over 3100 ft of living space.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 11:33am
1 Unit Available
2406 Appian Ave
2406 Appian Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2636 sqft
3/2/2 in the heart of Spring Hill! Features a POOL, Living room, dining room, family room, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 11:33am
1 Unit Available
3439 Ambassador Ave
3439 Ambassador Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1664 sqft
****Just Reduced***Beautiful 3/2/2 POOL home in Spring Hill. Newly painted. This home features a nice open floor plan. The kitchen over looks the living room and dining room. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and breakfast bar.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5466 Legend Hills Ln
5466 Legend Hills Lane, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1770 sqft
Silverthorn Gated Community, If you love to golf this is the property for you, don't let this 2 bedroom plus den (which could be used as a 3rd bedroom just no closet) 2 bath 2 car garage pass you by, This villa features a spacious living room which
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
14424 Wake Robin Drive
14424 Wake Robin Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1814 sqft
14424 Wake Robin Drive - This Spacious Home Located in Trillium is Move in Ready. Call today to schedule your showing of this well kept 3 bedroom, 2 bath home , Boasting over 1800 sq ft living space.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
15266 Alba Dr
15266 Alba Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1665 sqft
Great 3BR Pool Home for Lease-to-Own! - ***LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
6432 River Run Boulevard
6432 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Large Luxury Condo in River Run Community on the Weeki Wachee River. Fully furnished and equipped. Overlooks Heated Pool and Spa, Tennis Courts and Beautiful Clubhouse. Open Great room Design with Vaulted Ceilings and Tiled Floors.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
6472 River Run Boulevard
6472 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1363 sqft
Superbly maintained 2 bedroom 2 baths luxury condominium in desirable River Run. Vaulted ceilings 250 sq ft screened lanai overlooks pool, spa and clubhouse. Resort amenities include gym, sauna, lighted tennis and access to private beach and river.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4228 Sweetbay Court
4228 Sweetbay Court, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3661 sqft
Florida Living - Available August 1st.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
13273 Cori Loop
13273 Cori Loop, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2273 sqft
AVAILABLE JANUARY 1st. 2021 $2900/3 months minimum. Security is equal to monthly rent. GATED 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage. Walking distance to the community POOL , GYM & TENNIS COURT. Utilities are included in rent and include Wi-fi Internet.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
6430 River Run Boulevard
6430 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1363 sqft
A MUST SEE!!! MINT Condition Spaciously designed 2/2 downstairs condo on the serene sought out River Run Community, soon to be a gated community. Enjoy relaxing on the 250 sqft screened lanai overlooking geo-thermal heated pool & spa.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
6410 River Run Boulevard
6410 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1573 sqft
Turn Key - Exquisitely remodeled, furnished and equipped condominium in very sought after....River Run. Enjoy Kayak and Canoe Paradise this summer on the Weeki Wachee River. Seasonal Rent including all utilities, except electric
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
11215 Archer Avenue
11215 Archer Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1472 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,472 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
4032 Bramblewood Loop
4032 Bramblewood Loop, Spring Hill, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2601 sqft
This modernly designed two story home is perfect. Abundant windows throughout the home fill the space with plenty of natural light which adds to this homeâs already open feel.
1 of 17
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
1230 Channing Avenue
1230 Channing Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1428 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,428 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 30
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
9467 Northvale Street
9467 Northvale St, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
1612 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,612 square feet.
1 of 63
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
6593 River Run Boulevard
6593 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1725 sqft
What an AWESOME Condo! FOR SALE OR RENT. Tenant pays only Rent/Electric.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
7256 Flyway Drive
7256 Flyway Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1632 sqft
SEASONAL only. Next available is April 2020. POOL Home RENTAL. Regency Oaks is a short drive to Pine Island Beach, Weeki Wachee River, Hernando Beach, shopping, medical services, and restaurants. Sea World, Disney just 2 hrs away.
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2166 Cottondale Avenue
2166 Cottondale Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1785 sqft
Don't wait, Beautiful Pool home. SEASONAL RENTAL available October 2020 for a minimum of 5 months. Centrally located in Spring Hill. Just a short drive to Pine Island, Weeki Wachee River, Hernando Beach, shopping, medical services, and restaurants.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2425 Lake Forest Ave
2425 Lake Forest Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,449
1811 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,811 square feet.
