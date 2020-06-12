/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM
27 Furnished Apartments for rent in Spring Hill, FL
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3562 Ligonier Rd
3562 Ligonier Road, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1089 sqft
Welcome yourself into this fully furnished 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 1 car garage pool home! Located in Spring Hill, FL.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8274 Apple Orchard Road
8274 Apple Orchard Road, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
Lakefront - Furnished and Equipped. Beautiful home, tile throughout, wood cabinets, Cozy Lake Front 2/2/1 with screen lanai. Available only thru 11/30/20 No Pets - No Smoking
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6410 River Run Boulevard
6410 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1573 sqft
Turn Key - Exquisitely remodeled, furnished and equipped condominium in very sought after....River Run. Enjoy Kayak and Canoe Paradise this summer on the Weeki Wachee River. Seasonal Rent including all utilities, Including Electric.
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7281 Apache Trail
7281 Apache Trail, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
268 sqft
AVAILABLE AFTER JULY 15, 2020. Furnished 2 Bedroom Vacation Rental in the Heart of Spring Hill. Queen beds in each Bedroom and pull-out sofa so it sleeps six comfortably. Spacious formal Living Room in addition to Kitchen/Dining/Family Room combo.
Results within 1 mile of Spring Hill
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8200 Fort Dade Avenue
8200 Fort Dade Avenue, South Brooksville, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
430 sqft
Available now - cute, spotless, furnished 1/1 apartment located in historic Brooksville. Rent includes all utilities and maintenance. Inside Washer/dryer hookup. Queen size bed.
1 of 61
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6300 Theodan Street
6300 Theodan Street, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1296 sqft
DISCOUNTED RATE AVAILABLE FOR FIRST RESPONDERS DURING COVID-19. AVAILABLE NOW THRU DECEMBER. Leased Dec 15, 2020 - March 15, 2021.
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6289 Theodan Street
6289 Theodan Street, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1068 sqft
AVAILABLE AFTER 7/1/20. Lovely 2 BR/2 BA Furnished Vacation Home located on the Palm Canal which leads to the Big Cypress Canal, the Weeki Wachee River and the Gulf of Mexico.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Hill
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9123 Alexandria Dr.
9123 Alexandria Drive, North Weeki Wachee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2517 sqft
Elegant Glen Lakes Pool Home - STUNNING Addison Preserve Grande 3/3/2 POOL HOME in prestigious Glen Lakes Gated Community. Over 2500 SQ FT this elegant home comes tastefully furnished. Beautiful tile and wood floors throughout.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14750 Potterton Cir
14750 Potterton Circle, Hudson, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2200 sqft
Hudson - Property Id: 288569 Beautiful home in a well maintained quite gated community. Community pool is right in your backyard. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, open concept kitchen and living room. Laundry room in unit. 2 car garage. Furnished or not.
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hernando Beach
1 Unit Available
3404 Minnow Creek Drive
3404 Minnow Creek Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1482 sqft
Amazing views, amazing home. SEASONAL RENTAL for at least 4 month term. Tastefully decorated with all the right Beach touches. The location is phenomenal, fascinating view of the waterfront and minutes to the gulf from the large dock.
1 of 61
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hernando Beach
1 Unit Available
3379 Crape Myrtle Drive
3379 Crape Myrtle Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1623 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW. Recently Updated. New photos coming. Furnished Vacation Rental, utilities included ($150 monthly cap on electric). Includes Basic Cable, Wi-fi. West facing for glorious sunsets nightly. Two Bedrooms have King size beds.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7254 Aberdeen Court
7254 Aberdeen Court, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
960 sqft
CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Lovely 2 Bed/2 Bath with 17 ft dock and direct access to the Gulf for scalloping. Dock next door is available for use as well. Sleeps 6 (2 Full/Pull-out). 4 kayaks and a canoe available for tenant use.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5530 Ramada Street
5530 Ramada Street, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
672 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW. Cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Furnished Vacation Rental located on the Lynn Canal in Weeki Wachee, FL.
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hernando Beach
1 Unit Available
4459 Flounder Drive
4459 Flounder Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1275 sqft
NEXT AVAILABLE APRIL 5, 2021. Newly remodeled 3 BR/2 Bath Furnished Vacation Home in Hernando Beach. Master Suite offers a King size bed with an ensuite bathroom/shower only. Bedroom 2 has a Queen size bed.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6100 Bear Trail
6100 Bear Trail, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1152 sqft
SEASONAL and Available 06/01/2020. CRYSTAL CLEAR RIVER WATERFRONT! SEASONAL RENTAL ONLY All Inclusive, wifi, cable, utilities.
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hernando Beach
1 Unit Available
3589 Eagle Nest Drive
3589 Eagle Nest Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1732 sqft
AVAILABLE AFTER July 15, 2020. Super Nice 3 BR/2 BA Furnished Vacation Home that Sleeps 6. Stilt Home offers a spacious Kitchen, Formal Living Room & Family Room. Master suite has walk-in Shower. Guest Bedrooms have Double Beds.
1 of 61
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hernando Beach
1 Unit Available
4508 Burmuda Drive
4508 Burmuda Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1673 sqft
CURRENTLY ONLY AVAILABLE APRIL 2021. This property is used by the Owners themselves May-December. Furnished Vacation Rental with direct access to the Gulf of Mexico. This lovely home sleeps 8 (King/2 Full/Queen).
1 of 69
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7323 Tropical Drive
7323 Tropical Drive, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1504 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPT 15-DEC 15, 2020 AND AFTER SEPT 15, 2021. Beautiful All-Inclusive Riverfront Rental with direct access to the Weeki Wachee River and the Gulf of Mexico. 3 months $3000/mo; 4+ months $2500/mo. 3 month minimum.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard
10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard, North Weeki Wachee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1344 sqft
NEXT AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020. Leased Jan 8 - April 8 2021. Furnished All-Inclusive 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Lakefront Rental with $200 monthly cap on Electric. Sleeps 6 (Q/Q/Twin). Medium dog allowed with $250 non-refundable pet fee.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hernando Beach
1 Unit Available
4391 1st Isle Drive
4391 1st Isle Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1340 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPT 1 - DEC 28, 2020. Leased Jan/Feb/Mar 2021. Furnished WATERFRONT VACATION RENTAL that Sleeps 6 (Queen/Twins/Pull-out). This Rental is totally remodeled and updated. It has 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath and a 1 Car Garage.
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5241 Alpaca Drive
5241 Alpaca Drive, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 1 - DEC 28, 2020. Leased Jan/Feb/Mar 2021. Furnished 3 BR/2 BA Waterfront Seasonal Vacation Rental in Weeki Wachee Gardens. Sleeps seven (Queen/King/Twins/Daybed). No annual rentals. Fenced back yard, Corner lot, new floating dock.
Results within 10 miles of Spring Hill
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beacon Woods Village
1 Unit Available
12409 Eagleswood Dr. Unit D
12409 Eagleswood Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1116 sqft
55+ 2 story, 2 Bed /2Bath Furnished Condo- Short Term or Long Term!! - This is a perfect home for a snowbird! Just pack a suitcase and come relax in Sunny Florida! Many options available! -Short term furnished home includes cable/internet,
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Gulf Island Beach and Tennis Club
1 Unit Available
6035 SEA RANCH DRIVE
6035 Sea Ranch Drive, Hudson, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 4th floor condo is located on a finger of land that juts out into the Gulf of Mexico and forms a private lagoon for the Gulf Island Beach & Tennis Club gated community! This rare find can be leased long term,
1 of 56
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Griffin Park
1 Unit Available
12203 Windriver Lane #11
12203 Windriver Lane, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor Condo unit that is fully furnished with everything you will need for a great Florida vacation! Gated entry, no rear neighbors in this building, beautifully furnished and appointed, community
Similar Pages
Spring Hill 2 BedroomsSpring Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Hill 3 BedroomsSpring Hill Apartments with Balcony
Spring Hill Apartments with GarageSpring Hill Apartments with GymSpring Hill Apartments with ParkingSpring Hill Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLOcala, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL