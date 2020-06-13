Apartment List
54 Apartments for rent in Spring Hill, FL with garage

Spring Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 99

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
14 Units Available
Ariel Springs
3454 Suncoast Villa Way, Spring Hill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1245 sqft
Serene and peaceful, this community is just a 40-minute drive from Tampa. Offering one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, modern interiors, and appliances, these apartments are newly finished and spacious.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
4737 Ayrshire Drive
4737 Ayrshire Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Spring Hill, FL is now available.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5346 Tanner Road
5346 Tanner Road, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1436 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,436 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4422 Larkenheath Dr
4422 Larkenheath Drive, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2049 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom house. For Lease-Purchase - This property is available on a lease with purchase option only. Minimum option required before move-IN: $23,000.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5032 Teather Street
5032 Teather Street, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1549 sqft
5032 Teather Street - Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage Home features bright & open floor plan with Great Room, Eat in Kitchen and Indoor Laundry Sorry, this property does not allow pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831289)

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3562 Ligonier Rd
3562 Ligonier Road, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1089 sqft
Welcome yourself into this fully furnished 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 1 car garage pool home! Located in Spring Hill, FL.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9287 Spring Hill Dr
9287 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
THIS HOME BECOMES AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 15TH. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home is located directly on Spring Hill Dr.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5529 Pinehurst Dr
5529 Pinehurst Drive, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1372 sqft
Good size 2/2/2. Just under 1,400 living. All double Pane windows to lower those electric bills. Large lanai w/ vinyl windows. Split plan w/ oversize bedrooms. Large kitchen over looking dining area. Nice landscaped corner lot.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
7527 Landmark Drive
7527 Landmark Drive, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1128 sqft
Pack your bags and move in! Welcome Home! Beautifully maintained home has new flooring, bathrooms cabinets, kitchen, hot water heater, and offers a screened/covered lanai. Lawn maintenance is included in rent.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
8274 Apple Orchard Road
8274 Apple Orchard Road, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
Lakefront - Furnished and Equipped. Beautiful home, tile throughout, wood cabinets, Cozy Lake Front 2/2/1 with screen lanai. Available only thru 11/30/20 No Pets - No Smoking

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
10487 Monarch Street
10487 Monarch Street, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1684 sqft
Upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage with enclose lanai. Fireplace will not be use by tenant. Always verify school zoning with the school system. Only one small pet (10 pound or less) with $250 non-refundable fee. Max 2 adults with 2 kids.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4228 Sweetbay Court
4228 Sweetbay Court, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3661 sqft
Florida Living - Available August 1st.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
11233 Roman Street
11233 Roman Street, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1884 sqft
FOR RENT Must see this large 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home. Home has over 1800 sq. ft of living. Has a separate room with a built in Jacuzzi. Another separate room that could be a office or den. Living room and family room.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
13273 Cori Loop
13273 Cori Loop, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2273 sqft
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1st. $2900/3 months minimum. Security is equal to monthly rent. GATED 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage. Walking distance to the community POOL , GYM & TENNIS COURT. Utilities are included in rent and include Wi-fi Internet.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
11215 Archer Avenue
11215 Archer Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1472 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,472 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
1 Unit Available
3439 Ambassador Ave
3439 Ambassador Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1664 sqft
Beautiful 3/2/2 POOL home in Spring Hill. Newly painted. This home features a nice open floor plan. The kitchen over looks the living room and dining room. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and breakfast bar.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5282 Brackenwood Drive
5282 Brackenwood Drive, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2439 sqft
for more information about this very spacious 4/3/3 in beautiful Sterling Hills gated community. Large corner lot. Formal living and dining room. Large kitchen with room to dine in. Kitchen has a breakfast bar that opens to a roomy great room.

1 of 17

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
1230 Channing Avenue
1230 Channing Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1428 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,428 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 30

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
9467 Northvale Street
9467 Northvale St, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
1612 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,612 square feet.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
7281 Apache Trail
7281 Apache Trail, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
268 sqft
AVAILABLE AFTER JULY 15, 2020. Furnished 2 Bedroom Vacation Rental in the Heart of Spring Hill. Queen beds in each Bedroom and pull-out sofa so it sleeps six comfortably. Spacious formal Living Room in addition to Kitchen/Dining/Family Room combo.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5325 Florentine Court
5325 Florentine Court, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1989 sqft
Excellent 3/2/2 pool home situated on an over sized, golf course lot! Neat and clean with laminate flooring in the living space, newer carpeting in the bedrooms, and neutral paint throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
7256 Flyway Drive
7256 Flyway Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1632 sqft
SEASONAL only. Next available is April 2020. POOL Home RENTAL. Regency Oaks is a short drive to Pine Island Beach, Weeki Wachee River, Hernando Beach, shopping, medical services, and restaurants. Sea World, Disney just 2 hrs away.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2166 Cottondale Avenue
2166 Cottondale Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1785 sqft
Don't wait, Beautiful Pool home. SEASONAL RENTAL available October 2020 for a minimum of 5 months. Centrally located in Spring Hill. Just a short drive to Pine Island, Weeki Wachee River, Hernando Beach, shopping, medical services, and restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Spring Hill

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4129 Gevalia Drive
4129 Gevalia Drive, South Brooksville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2531 sqft
Custom built 4 bedroom 2 bath Alexander Renoir model with gorgeous lake and golf course view from the solar heated pool and over sized lanai. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast bar, built in oven, & center island.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Spring Hill, FL

Spring Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

