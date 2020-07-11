/
40 Apartments for rent in Spring Hill, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 99
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
14 Units Available
Ariel Springs
3454 Suncoast Villa Way, Spring Hill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1245 sqft
Serene and peaceful, this community is just a 40-minute drive from Tampa. Offering one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, modern interiors, and appliances, these apartments are newly finished and spacious.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6650 River Run Boulevard
6650 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1363 sqft
Amazing Beach Side Rental on the Weeki Wachee River. Live the Dream! Walk out to the Private Beach from this great 2 bedroom 2 bath furnished and equipped condo.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
8274 Apple Orchard Road
8274 Apple Orchard Road, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
Lakefront - Furnished and Equipped. Beautiful home, tile throughout, wood cabinets, Cozy Lake Front 2/2/1 with screen lanai. Available only thru 11/30/20 No Pets - No Smoking
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
4228 Sweetbay Court
4228 Sweetbay Court, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3661 sqft
Florida Living - Available August 1st.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
13273 Cori Loop
13273 Cori Loop, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2273 sqft
AVAILABLE JANUARY 1st. 2021 $2900/3 months minimum. Security is equal to monthly rent. GATED 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage. Walking distance to the community POOL , GYM & TENNIS COURT. Utilities are included in rent and include Wi-fi Internet.
1 of 2
Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
1 Unit Available
4032 Bramblewood Loop
4032 Bramblewood Loop, Spring Hill, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2601 sqft
This modernly designed two story home is perfect. Abundant windows throughout the home fill the space with plenty of natural light which adds to this homeâs already open feel.
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7281 Apache Trail
7281 Apache Trail, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
268 sqft
AVAILABLE AFTER JULY 15, 2020. Furnished 2 Bedroom Vacation Rental in the Heart of Spring Hill. Queen beds in each Bedroom and pull-out sofa so it sleeps six comfortably. Spacious formal Living Room in addition to Kitchen/Dining/Family Room combo.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7256 Flyway Drive
7256 Flyway Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1632 sqft
SEASONAL only. Next available is April 2020. POOL Home RENTAL. Regency Oaks is a short drive to Pine Island Beach, Weeki Wachee River, Hernando Beach, shopping, medical services, and restaurants. Sea World, Disney just 2 hrs away.
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2166 Cottondale Avenue
2166 Cottondale Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1785 sqft
Don't wait, Beautiful Pool home. SEASONAL RENTAL available October 2020 for a minimum of 5 months. Centrally located in Spring Hill. Just a short drive to Pine Island, Weeki Wachee River, Hernando Beach, shopping, medical services, and restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Spring Hill
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Timber Pines
2420 Hidden Trail Drive
2420 Hidden Trail Drive, Timber Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1500 sqft
12 month rental. You will love living in this adorable villa on the golf course. Comes fully furnished. Move in ready, just bring your clothes. Timber Pines has 4 golf courses, multiple swimming pools and hot tubs.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6817 Richard Drive
6817 East Richard Drive, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
AVAILABLE AUG-NOV 2020 INCLUSIVE. AND JAN 2021. NEXT AVAILABLE APRIL 2021. Beautifully decorated & fully equipped Waterfront Home. 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and 2 Car Garage. Sleeps 8 (King/Queen/Twins & Blow-up Mattress.
1 of 61
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6300 Theodan Street
6300 Theodan Street, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1296 sqft
DISCOUNTED RATE AVAILABLE FOR FIRST RESPONDERS DURING COVID-19. AVAILABLE NOW THRU DECEMBER. Leased Dec 15, 2020 - March 15, 2021.
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6289 Theodan Street
6289 Theodan Street, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1068 sqft
AVAILABLE AFTER 7/1/20. Lovely 2 BR/2 BA Furnished Vacation Home located on the Palm Canal which leads to the Big Cypress Canal, the Weeki Wachee River and the Gulf of Mexico.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Hill
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Candleglow Apartments
1071 Candlelight Blvd, Brooksville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,023
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Candleglow Apartments in Brooksville, Florida – a picturesque community with plenty of community green space nestled under a dramatic canopy of Live Oak trees.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Royal Highlands
11139 LOMITA WREN RD.
11139 Lomita Wren Road, Hernando County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOMITA - Property Id: 298244 Half acre; Living Area:1455 sq. ft; Total Area - 2084 sq. Ft. Master Bedroom -13x13.5; Bedroom #2 &3 -11x10.5; Breakfast nook off the kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Screened Florida room.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
18922 ALFARO LOOP
18922 Alfaro Loop, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1780 sqft
Welcome home to the beautiful community of TALAVERA! This Brand New Home 3 bedroom, 2 bath PLUS Den /will consider a 4th bedroom home with a spacious floor plan ready to be the first tenant.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9123 Alexandria Drive
9123 Alexandria Drive, North Weeki Wachee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2517 sqft
STUNNING Addison Preserve Grande 3/3/2 POOL HOME in prestigious Glen Lakes Gated Community. Over 2500 SQ FT this elegant home comes tastefully furnished. Beautiful tile and wood floors throughout.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hernando Beach
3415 Holly Springs Drive
3415 Holly Springs Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1750 sqft
AMAZING WATERFRONT POOL HOME, WITH TOTAL PRIVACY TO THE REAR ON AN OVERSIZED LOT. AVAILABLE AUG 1ST. COMPLETELY PRIVATE POOL AREA. BACKS UP TO THE NATURE PRESERVE IN THE REAR, FOR SOME TRULY BEAUTIFUL SUNSET VIEWS. HOME ON OVER A 1/4 ACRE.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brookridge
14324 Montclair Drive
14324 Montclare Drive, Brookridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$935
864 sqft
WELL KEPT 2BR/2BA IN DESIREABLE BROOKRIDGE 55+ AGE RESTRICTED GATED COMMUNITY! This lovely light & bright home has newer flooring and a new a/c in 2017. Includes screened porch and utility room with washer & dryer.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
The Heather
7488 Allen Drive
7488 Allen Drive, North Weeki Wachee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1769 sqft
Golf Course Community. Remodeled 3/2/2 Home located in The Heather. Home has Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer, Dryer, Tile & carpet. Nice Lanai to enjoy the landscaped backyard. Plenty of storage space. Conveniently located to stores & medical.
1 of 61
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hernando Beach
3379 Crape Myrtle Drive
3379 Crape Myrtle Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1623 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW. Recently Updated. New photos coming. Furnished Vacation Rental, utilities included ($150 monthly cap on electric). Includes Basic Cable, Wi-fi. West facing for glorious sunsets nightly. Two Bedrooms have King size beds.
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hernando Beach
4459 Flounder Drive
4459 Flounder Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1275 sqft
NEXT AVAILABLE APRIL 5, 2021. Newly remodeled 3 BR/2 Bath Furnished Vacation Home in Hernando Beach. Master Suite offers a King size bed with an ensuite bathroom/shower only. Bedroom 2 has a Queen size bed.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6100 Bear Trail
6100 Bear Trail, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1152 sqft
SEASONAL and Available 06/01/2020. CRYSTAL CLEAR RIVER WATERFRONT! SEASONAL RENTAL ONLY All Inclusive, wifi, cable, utilities.
1 of 51
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hernando Beach
3589 Eagle Nest Drive
3589 Eagle Nest Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1732 sqft
AVAILABLE AFTER July 15, 2020. Super Nice 3 BR/2 BA Furnished Vacation Home that Sleeps 6. Stilt Home offers a spacious Kitchen, Formal Living Room & Family Room. Master suite has walk-in Shower. Guest Bedrooms have Double Beds.
