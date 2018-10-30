All apartments in Spring Hill
Find more places like 7527 Landmark Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring Hill, FL
/
7527 Landmark Drive
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:42 PM

7527 Landmark Drive

7527 Landmark Drive · (352) 688-7022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spring Hill
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7527 Landmark Drive, Spring Hill, FL 34606

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Pack your bags and move in! Welcome Home! Beautifully maintained home has new flooring, bathrooms cabinets, kitchen, hot water heater, and offers a screened/covered lanai. Lawn maintenance is included in rent. Available Now! APPLICATIONS ARE FREE! First, security, and last months rent required upon lease signing. Appliances in the home include refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher, washer, dryer, and 1 flat screen TV. Small pet 15lbs or smaller (1 dog or 1 cat) is permitted with a non-refundable $300 pet fee. Pets will have to be verified. How to make this home yours: 1. All applicants must complete an application and list all children, family, and friends that will reside or contribute to the property at time of rental. 2. Once your application is selected by the landlord, all parties over the age of 18 must do a background check, criminal history report, and credit check. This will cost about $40-$50 per adult applicant over the age of 18. A link will be provided to the Trans Union website for you to complete. You may pay them directly. This will only happen if your application is accepted. 3. At the time your application is selected and items above are approved by the landlord you must pay a non-refundable $300 holding fee for the property. This can be applied towards total deposit, if all items on this list are completed, confirmed, and approved by landlord. Lease drafted by attorney costs $100 (to be paid to attorney). 4. Once everything is complete you may move in keys in hand and its yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7527 Landmark Drive have any available units?
7527 Landmark Drive has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7527 Landmark Drive have?
Some of 7527 Landmark Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7527 Landmark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7527 Landmark Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7527 Landmark Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7527 Landmark Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7527 Landmark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7527 Landmark Drive does offer parking.
Does 7527 Landmark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7527 Landmark Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7527 Landmark Drive have a pool?
No, 7527 Landmark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7527 Landmark Drive have accessible units?
No, 7527 Landmark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7527 Landmark Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7527 Landmark Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7527 Landmark Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7527 Landmark Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7527 Landmark Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ariel Springs
3454 Suncoast Villa Way
Spring Hill, FL 34609

Similar Pages

Spring Hill 2 BedroomsSpring Hill Apartments with Balcony
Spring Hill Apartments with ParkingSpring Hill Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Spring Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLOcala, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLLady Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity