7527 Landmark Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Pack your bags and move in! Welcome Home! Beautifully maintained home has new flooring, bathrooms cabinets, kitchen, hot water heater, and offers a screened/covered lanai. Lawn maintenance is included in rent. Available Now! APPLICATIONS ARE FREE! First, security, and last months rent required upon lease signing. Appliances in the home include refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher, washer, dryer, and 1 flat screen TV. Small pet 15lbs or smaller (1 dog or 1 cat) is permitted with a non-refundable $300 pet fee. Pets will have to be verified. How to make this home yours: 1. All applicants must complete an application and list all children, family, and friends that will reside or contribute to the property at time of rental. 2. Once your application is selected by the landlord, all parties over the age of 18 must do a background check, criminal history report, and credit check. This will cost about $40-$50 per adult applicant over the age of 18. A link will be provided to the Trans Union website for you to complete. You may pay them directly. This will only happen if your application is accepted. 3. At the time your application is selected and items above are approved by the landlord you must pay a non-refundable $300 holding fee for the property. This can be applied towards total deposit, if all items on this list are completed, confirmed, and approved by landlord. Lease drafted by attorney costs $100 (to be paid to attorney). 4. Once everything is complete you may move in keys in hand and its yours!