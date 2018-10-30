4032 Bramblewood Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets gym pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool

This modernly designed two story home is perfect. Abundant windows throughout the home fill the space with plenty of natural light which adds to this homeâs already open feel. The foyer flows into a flex room that can act as a formal dining room, home office, or den. From there, you will find an open concept living room that flows into the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen includes ample cabinets and counter space, a corner pantry, and a central island for bar-style eating and entertaining. This home comes with all appliances including refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, microwave hood, washer, and dryer. On the first floor there is also a spacious bedroom and full bathroom, perfect for guests. Upstairs, the well-appointed Ownerâs Suite features an en suite bath with spacious walk in shower, double vanity, and two huge walk-in closets, providing plenty of storage. Three additional bedrooms surround a second upstairs living area and a third full bathroom. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs as well.