1 fully furnished room within a private 3 bedroom house available for rent to 1 Female only. Electric, heat, water included in rent. Pool on property, accessible to malls, restaurants & much more. Mom is church going, faith abiding person. No Smoking, No Pets, No overnight guests. Check other properties and then reach out to me, you will be happy you did.