Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Three Bedroom House in South Chase - Very nice three bedroom two bath two car garage home for rent in South Chase. Home features tile through out, sky lights, cathedral ceilings and large rear patio. Upgrades include all tile flooring and ceiling fans in all rooms. Master bath has large garden tub. Rent includes full size washer/dryer. Great location close to Hunters Creek and The Loop.



(RLNE2801363)