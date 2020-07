Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Falcon Trace - Community of Falcon Trace. Two Story with five bedrooms, three baths with Living/Dining area,remolded kitchen opens to family room. One bedroom plus full bath on 1st floor, master bedroom on 2nd floor. Carpet and tile flooring. Two car garage, fenced yard and screened porch. Community pool. Tenant is responsible for lawn. NO Roommates. Call Jane Sims 407-325-5427



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4259448)