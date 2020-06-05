12608 Beltingle Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

This modern and spacious home is beautiful and boasts an open floor plan with 2 living areas and and was renovated with new bathrooms, a new kitchen and marble flooring throughout. This home has 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a huge fenced in yard with private pool and screened in pool deck and lanai. The master bathroom has his and her sinks, a tub and a walk in shower. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Located close to the 417 in South Chase Orange county. The home is in a great location with easy access to major roads and highways. You will not be disappointed, schedule a showing today! Rent includes weekly pool care and cleaning.

