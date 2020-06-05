All apartments in Southchase
Find more places like 12608 Beltingle Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southchase, FL
/
12608 Beltingle Court
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:37 AM

12608 Beltingle Court

12608 Beltingle Court · (863) 512-5238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Southchase
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

12608 Beltingle Court, Southchase, FL 32837

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 7

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2138 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This modern and spacious home is beautiful and boasts an open floor plan with 2 living areas and and was renovated with new bathrooms, a new kitchen and marble flooring throughout. This home has 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a huge fenced in yard with private pool and screened in pool deck and lanai. The master bathroom has his and her sinks, a tub and a walk in shower. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Located close to the 417 in South Chase Orange county. The home is in a great location with easy access to major roads and highways. You will not be disappointed, schedule a showing today! Rent includes weekly pool care and cleaning.
This modern and spacious home is beautiful and boasts an open floor plan with 2 living areas and and was renovated with new bathrooms, a new kitchen and marble flooring throughout. This home has 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a huge fenced in yard with private pool and screened in pool deck and lanai. The master bathroom has his and her sinks, a tub and a walk in shower. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Located close to the 417 in South Chase Orange county. The home is in a great location with easy access to major roads and highways. You will not be disappointed, schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12608 Beltingle Court have any available units?
12608 Beltingle Court has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12608 Beltingle Court have?
Some of 12608 Beltingle Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12608 Beltingle Court currently offering any rent specials?
12608 Beltingle Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12608 Beltingle Court pet-friendly?
No, 12608 Beltingle Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southchase.
Does 12608 Beltingle Court offer parking?
Yes, 12608 Beltingle Court does offer parking.
Does 12608 Beltingle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12608 Beltingle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12608 Beltingle Court have a pool?
Yes, 12608 Beltingle Court has a pool.
Does 12608 Beltingle Court have accessible units?
No, 12608 Beltingle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12608 Beltingle Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12608 Beltingle Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 12608 Beltingle Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12608 Beltingle Court has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12608 Beltingle Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Southchase 3 BedroomsSouthchase Apartments with Garage
Southchase Apartments with ParkingSouthchase Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Southchase Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Forest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLWilliamsburg, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity