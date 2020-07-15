All apartments in South Pasadena
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

7912 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S

7912 Sailboat Key Boulevard South · (727) 644-5128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7912 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, South Pasadena, FL 33707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 601 · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car charging
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
Winter Rental in Harbourside. Condo is an end unit 2/2 with Den/office area in very desirable Harbourside community. 6 Months + 1 day minimum rental. Amenities include 6 swimming pools, 5 tennis courts with a Pickle ball court, 2 fitness centers, Jacuzzi, Men and Womens's saunas, shuffle board, outdoor grilling, 3 car wash station with vacuum & air, Car Charging station, Marina with 3 docks and 87 deeded slips. There is no deeded slip to this unit. A Clubhouse with a full social agenda and a 1.5 mile walking trail around the island to exercise. Owners are asking for Security deposit and 3 months up front. Sorry NO Pets and NO Smoking. Harbourside is a non smoking community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7912 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have any available units?
7912 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7912 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have?
Some of 7912 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7912 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S currently offering any rent specials?
7912 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7912 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S pet-friendly?
No, 7912 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 7912 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S offer parking?
No, 7912 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S does not offer parking.
Does 7912 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7912 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7912 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have a pool?
Yes, 7912 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S has a pool.
Does 7912 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have accessible units?
No, 7912 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S does not have accessible units.
Does 7912 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7912 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S has units with dishwashers.
Does 7912 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7912 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S does not have units with air conditioning.
