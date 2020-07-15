7912 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S

Amenities
Winter Rental in Harbourside. Condo is an end unit 2/2 with Den/office area in very desirable Harbourside community. 6 Months + 1 day minimum rental. Amenities include 6 swimming pools, 5 tennis courts with a Pickle ball court, 2 fitness centers, Jacuzzi, Men and Womens's saunas, shuffle board, outdoor grilling, 3 car wash station with vacuum & air, Car Charging station, Marina with 3 docks and 87 deeded slips. There is no deeded slip to this unit. A Clubhouse with a full social agenda and a 1.5 mile walking trail around the island to exercise. Owners are asking for Security deposit and 3 months up front. Sorry NO Pets and NO Smoking. Harbourside is a non smoking community