All apartments in South Pasadena
Find more places like 7872 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Pasadena, FL
/
7872 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:27 AM

7872 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S

7872 Sailboat Key Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Pasadena
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7872 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, South Pasadena, FL 33707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car charging
car wash area
clubhouse
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
This two bedroom, two bath condo is freshly painted, move in ready. The view is spectacular of Boca Ciega Bay. Enjoy it from your Balcony, the Living Room, and Master Bedroom. Beautiful sunsets every evening. The condo has an open floor plan with Living Room and Dining room adjacent. The Kitchen has pass through breakfast bar to Dining Room. Great for family gatherings or entertaining guests. The complex has many amenities including tennis, shuffleboard, clubhouse with many social events during the year. 1 1/2 mile walking trail around the entire island along the waterfront. 24 hour security gate. Guard gated. Pool, car washing station, electric car charging stations. All for you to enjoy your place in Paradise!! Come see what Florida living is about!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7872 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have any available units?
7872 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, FL.
What amenities does 7872 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have?
Some of 7872 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7872 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S currently offering any rent specials?
7872 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7872 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S pet-friendly?
No, 7872 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 7872 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S offer parking?
No, 7872 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S does not offer parking.
Does 7872 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7872 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7872 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have a pool?
Yes, 7872 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S has a pool.
Does 7872 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have accessible units?
No, 7872 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S does not have accessible units.
Does 7872 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7872 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S has units with dishwashers.
Does 7872 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7872 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S
South Pasadena, FL 33707
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S
South Pasadena, FL 33707

Similar Pages

South Pasadena 1 BedroomsSouth Pasadena 2 Bedrooms
South Pasadena Apartments with PoolSouth Pasadena Dog Friendly Apartments
South Pasadena Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLPebble Creek, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FL
Lake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg