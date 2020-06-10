7872 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities car charging car wash area clubhouse pool shuffle board bbq/grill sauna tennis court

This two bedroom, two bath condo is freshly painted, move in ready. The view is spectacular of Boca Ciega Bay. Enjoy it from your Balcony, the Living Room, and Master Bedroom. Beautiful sunsets every evening. The condo has an open floor plan with Living Room and Dining room adjacent. The Kitchen has pass through breakfast bar to Dining Room. Great for family gatherings or entertaining guests. The complex has many amenities including tennis, shuffleboard, clubhouse with many social events during the year. 1 1/2 mile walking trail around the entire island along the waterfront. 24 hour security gate. Guard gated. Pool, car washing station, electric car charging stations. All for you to enjoy your place in Paradise!! Come see what Florida living is about!