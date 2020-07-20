All apartments in South Pasadena
Find more places like 7862 SailBoat Key Blvd. S #602.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Pasadena, FL
/
7862 SailBoat Key Blvd. S #602
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

7862 SailBoat Key Blvd. S #602

7862 Sailboat Key Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7862 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, South Pasadena, FL 33707

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
Unfurnished Annual Open Waterfront Harbourside OPEN PLAN 2+DEN, 2 Bath, 2 Parking Spaces - For You Tube Video Tour: https://youtu.be/GI67LUwGAEs

Wow! Annual Unfurnished Open Floor Plan! Over 1900 sq. ft! Two BR + DEN, 2 Baths Beautiful Harbourside condo with open water views to include Boca Ciega Bay and the Gulf of Mexico in the distance. Light Hardwood Flooring throughout living/dining/den, tile in kitchen/baths, carpet in bedrooms. All rooms have a waterview! Master BR has TWO large walk-in closets, TWO separate vanities, jetted tub, separate walk-in shower, and separate toilet room. Large water view balcony spans from the master bedroom across living room and dining room. Kitchen has Corian counters, white cabinety, island in the middle. Plenty of cabinets and a separate Planning Station. Den has hardwood flooring. Bedroom #2 features 10' long white office type counter with filing cabinets and drawers, and has a QUEEN Murphy Bed System. This unit comes with Two assigned parking spaces, one covered. Harbourside is a 24/7 Guarded Entry community with multiple pools, spas, tennis, saunas, outdoor grilling, car wash stations, clubhouse with full social agenda, 1.5 walking trail surrounding the island. Convenient to beach, hardware, grocery, liquor, shops, restaurants. Water/Sewer/Garbage/Basic Cable are included in the rent, tenant pays electric. Sorry, Pets are not allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4811399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7862 SailBoat Key Blvd. S #602 have any available units?
7862 SailBoat Key Blvd. S #602 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, FL.
What amenities does 7862 SailBoat Key Blvd. S #602 have?
Some of 7862 SailBoat Key Blvd. S #602's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7862 SailBoat Key Blvd. S #602 currently offering any rent specials?
7862 SailBoat Key Blvd. S #602 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7862 SailBoat Key Blvd. S #602 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7862 SailBoat Key Blvd. S #602 is pet friendly.
Does 7862 SailBoat Key Blvd. S #602 offer parking?
Yes, 7862 SailBoat Key Blvd. S #602 offers parking.
Does 7862 SailBoat Key Blvd. S #602 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7862 SailBoat Key Blvd. S #602 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7862 SailBoat Key Blvd. S #602 have a pool?
Yes, 7862 SailBoat Key Blvd. S #602 has a pool.
Does 7862 SailBoat Key Blvd. S #602 have accessible units?
No, 7862 SailBoat Key Blvd. S #602 does not have accessible units.
Does 7862 SailBoat Key Blvd. S #602 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7862 SailBoat Key Blvd. S #602 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7862 SailBoat Key Blvd. S #602 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7862 SailBoat Key Blvd. S #602 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S
South Pasadena, FL 33707
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S
South Pasadena, FL 33707

Similar Pages

South Pasadena 1 BedroomsSouth Pasadena 2 Bedrooms
South Pasadena Apartments with BalconiesSouth Pasadena Apartments with Parking
South Pasadena Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLPebble Creek, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLOsprey, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLFeather Sound, FL
Ridgecrest, FLCortez, FLGibsonton, FLElfers, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLKeystone, FLMemphis, FLHolmes Beach, FLCitrus Park, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLSiesta Key, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg