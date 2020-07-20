7862 SailBoat Key Blvd. S #602

Amenities

Unfurnished Annual Open Waterfront Harbourside OPEN PLAN 2+DEN, 2 Bath, 2 Parking Spaces - For You Tube Video Tour: https://youtu.be/GI67LUwGAEs



Wow! Annual Unfurnished Open Floor Plan! Over 1900 sq. ft! Two BR + DEN, 2 Baths Beautiful Harbourside condo with open water views to include Boca Ciega Bay and the Gulf of Mexico in the distance. Light Hardwood Flooring throughout living/dining/den, tile in kitchen/baths, carpet in bedrooms. All rooms have a waterview! Master BR has TWO large walk-in closets, TWO separate vanities, jetted tub, separate walk-in shower, and separate toilet room. Large water view balcony spans from the master bedroom across living room and dining room. Kitchen has Corian counters, white cabinety, island in the middle. Plenty of cabinets and a separate Planning Station. Den has hardwood flooring. Bedroom #2 features 10' long white office type counter with filing cabinets and drawers, and has a QUEEN Murphy Bed System. This unit comes with Two assigned parking spaces, one covered. Harbourside is a 24/7 Guarded Entry community with multiple pools, spas, tennis, saunas, outdoor grilling, car wash stations, clubhouse with full social agenda, 1.5 walking trail surrounding the island. Convenient to beach, hardware, grocery, liquor, shops, restaurants. Water/Sewer/Garbage/Basic Cable are included in the rent, tenant pays electric. Sorry, Pets are not allowed.



