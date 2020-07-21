All apartments in South Pasadena
Home
/
South Pasadena, FL
/
7401 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S
Last updated March 27 2020 at 7:17 AM

7401 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S

7401 Bay Island Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

7401 Bay Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL 33707

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
internet access
tennis court
Nicely updated, first floor, 1 bedroom condo for rent in Bay Island. Neutral floor tile throughout. Granite counters in the kitchen. Walk in shower. Large screened in patio overlooking one of the 6 community pools and the intracoastal waterway. The rent includes basic cable, internet, water, sewer, trash and assigned covered parking. Bay Island is a 55+, waterfront, gated community that is beautifully maintained, and offers a variety of amenities; there are fitness centers, tennis courts, pickleball courts, shuffleboard courts, marina, Clubhouse, ping pong tables, billiards - come check out beautiful Bay Island - you'll be glad you did.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7401 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S have any available units?
7401 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, FL.
What amenities does 7401 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S have?
Some of 7401 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7401 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
7401 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7401 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S pet-friendly?
No, 7401 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 7401 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S offer parking?
Yes, 7401 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S offers parking.
Does 7401 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7401 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7401 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S have a pool?
Yes, 7401 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S has a pool.
Does 7401 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S have accessible units?
No, 7401 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 7401 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7401 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 7401 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7401 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S does not have units with air conditioning.
