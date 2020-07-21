7401 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S

Amenities

Nicely updated, first floor, 1 bedroom condo for rent in Bay Island. Neutral floor tile throughout. Granite counters in the kitchen. Walk in shower. Large screened in patio overlooking one of the 6 community pools and the intracoastal waterway. The rent includes basic cable, internet, water, sewer, trash and assigned covered parking. Bay Island is a 55+, waterfront, gated community that is beautifully maintained, and offers a variety of amenities; there are fitness centers, tennis courts, pickleball courts, shuffleboard courts, marina, Clubhouse, ping pong tables, billiards - come check out beautiful Bay Island - you'll be glad you did.