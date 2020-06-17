All apartments in South Pasadena
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building

7300 Sun Island Drive South · (727) 321-1212 ext. 1300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7300 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL 33707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 7300 Sun Island Way #702 - Condo with a View Admiral Building · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Vacation Rental - Condo with a View - SUMMER SPECIAL: $1,700.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.00 Deposit (June - October)

PEAK SEASON: $1,950.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.00 Deposit (November - May)

Available: September 2019 - November 2019; January 2020 - December 2020 (90 Day Minimum Stay)

One bedroom, two bath condo with a spectacular water. Gated community, covered parking, multiple pools, hot tubs, tennis courts, Tiki BBQ area gas grill and umbrellas, workout & steam room, 1.25 mile waterfront walking path and clubhouse that hosts many activities for the tenants. The Admiral the newest building in the Bay Island community. This 7th floor unit that features water views from every room, a kitchen that opens to the great room, inside utility closet with full sized washer & dryer, large balcony facing the water, and enormous master bedroom suite with dressing area and huge walk-in closet.

Fully furnished with all you need to make yourself feel like your home including basic cable and all utilities included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4174777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building have any available units?
7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building have?
Some of 7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building currently offering any rent specials?
7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building pet-friendly?
No, 7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building offer parking?
Yes, 7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building does offer parking.
Does 7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building have a pool?
Yes, 7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building has a pool.
Does 7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building have accessible units?
No, 7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building does not have accessible units.
Does 7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building have units with dishwashers?
No, 7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building have units with air conditioning?
No, 7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building does not have units with air conditioning.
