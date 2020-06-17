7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony all utils included parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna tennis court

Vacation Rental - Condo with a View - SUMMER SPECIAL: $1,700.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.00 Deposit (June - October)



PEAK SEASON: $1,950.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.00 Deposit (November - May)



Available: September 2019 - November 2019; January 2020 - December 2020 (90 Day Minimum Stay)



One bedroom, two bath condo with a spectacular water. Gated community, covered parking, multiple pools, hot tubs, tennis courts, Tiki BBQ area gas grill and umbrellas, workout & steam room, 1.25 mile waterfront walking path and clubhouse that hosts many activities for the tenants. The Admiral the newest building in the Bay Island community. This 7th floor unit that features water views from every room, a kitchen that opens to the great room, inside utility closet with full sized washer & dryer, large balcony facing the water, and enormous master bedroom suite with dressing area and huge walk-in closet.



Fully furnished with all you need to make yourself feel like your home including basic cable and all utilities included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4174777)