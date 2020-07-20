1859 SHORE DRIVE S

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Totally updated, smartly furnished waterfront condo. Smartly furnished, breezy top (3rd floor) with north/south aspect. Wide southern water views from the front door or sit on the entrance decks. The bedroom is light with a large walk-in closet with a pocket door to the bathroom. The kitchen is large with granite kitchen bar, flowing into the living-dining area and with the door open you can see the water. Kayak access. Pool. Lots of decking areas on the water to enjoy and chill, stunning open waterfront shared by the pool. Third - top floor by the elevator is a iMini- Gym room. Laundry is on the second floor. 1 parking space only. Small pet friendly. More Photos coming.