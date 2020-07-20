All apartments in South Pasadena
Last updated December 7 2019 at 1:50 AM

1859 SHORE DRIVE S

1859 Shore Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

1859 Shore Drive South, South Pasadena, FL 33707

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Totally updated, smartly furnished waterfront condo. Smartly furnished, breezy top (3rd floor) with north/south aspect. Wide southern water views from the front door or sit on the entrance decks. The bedroom is light with a large walk-in closet with a pocket door to the bathroom. The kitchen is large with granite kitchen bar, flowing into the living-dining area and with the door open you can see the water. Kayak access. Pool. Lots of decking areas on the water to enjoy and chill, stunning open waterfront shared by the pool. Third - top floor by the elevator is a iMini- Gym room. Laundry is on the second floor. 1 parking space only. Small pet friendly. More Photos coming.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 100
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1859 SHORE DRIVE S have any available units?
1859 SHORE DRIVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, FL.
What amenities does 1859 SHORE DRIVE S have?
Some of 1859 SHORE DRIVE S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1859 SHORE DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
1859 SHORE DRIVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1859 SHORE DRIVE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1859 SHORE DRIVE S is pet friendly.
Does 1859 SHORE DRIVE S offer parking?
Yes, 1859 SHORE DRIVE S offers parking.
Does 1859 SHORE DRIVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1859 SHORE DRIVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1859 SHORE DRIVE S have a pool?
Yes, 1859 SHORE DRIVE S has a pool.
Does 1859 SHORE DRIVE S have accessible units?
No, 1859 SHORE DRIVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 1859 SHORE DRIVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1859 SHORE DRIVE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 1859 SHORE DRIVE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1859 SHORE DRIVE S does not have units with air conditioning.
