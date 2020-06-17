1332 PASADENA AVENUE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse elevator gym parking pool pool table hot tub lobby

VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS COMBINED WITH NEW, NEW, NEW! CLEAN, spacious, light and bright, fifth floor unit with screened in lanai located in a park like gated resort setting can now be yours! Take advantage of enjoying all the newness in this rare rental opportunity in the peaceful coveted Building 4 with water views, glorious sunrises, and tranquil sunsets that will mesmerize you daily, perfectly starting and ending your days, this never grows old! You will be sure to love having BRAND NEW TRANE AC AND WATER HEATER, new toilets, new ceiling fans, new closet shelving, new disposal, new fixtures, new updated light switches, fresh paint, no carpet with bamboo flooring and tile throughout, and hurricane shutters for added peace of mind. The generous master can easily accommodate large furniture including a king sized bed and has a large walk in closet with ensuite bath having a new granite vanity and step in shower. The split plan generous sized guest bedroom offers privacy from the master and has a roomy closet and the guest bath has a new granite vanity with a tub/shower combo. Plenty of interior storage that includes a full size newer washer and brand new dryer, plus and additional storage space in the building. Your covered carport is just outside the front door after exiting the elevator in the lobby, and the heated pool and spa with a remodeled club house that includes a new kitchen, fitness center, and pool table are a short walk away. Boat slips available for an additional fee and water, trash, sewer, and basic cable are all included in the rent. Great central location a mile to St Pete Beach and the pristine Gulf of Mexico, minutes to Gulfport and Downtown St Petersburg, with public transportation, hospital, banks, Dunkin, Walmart, Publix, and more all in walking distance. You will find beverages and meals tasting better on your serene balcony overlooking Boca Ciega Bay with the seemingly endless breezes, and while strolling though the manicured grounds in the gated complex you will realize dreams do come true! This perfect home in a friendly community is waiting for you, make it yours today!