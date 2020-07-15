1324 PASADENA AVENUE S

Amenities

Popular condo in sought-after Pasadena Cove, a convenient gated complex located in the heart of South Pasadena on Boca Ciega Bay. This 2 bedroom 2 bath ground floor condo features a bright open floorplan with pretty views out to the pool and waterfront. Large Kitchen with plenty of storage, Master Bedroom with its own en-suite bathroom and huge closet. A second Guest Bedroom and guest bath. Unit has its own interior laundry room with washer/dryer. Enjoy the beautiful tropical grounds with a heated community pool and spa and many other amenities including the large Clubhouse with central activity and meeting room, 24-hour fitness center and game room. All ages are welcome. Enjoy the sunrise from your private porch with a beautiful view of the pond and pool. There are also private boat slips and marina located directly on Boca Ciega Bay. There is an additional 5x8 storage space located just down the hall from the unit as well as interior bicycle storage. The unit also comes with a carport space directly in front of the unit. Pasadena Cove is beautifully maintained with lush landscaping and lighted walkways throughout. Great rental opportunity available at $1400 / month for annual rental or $1800 / month for mid-term rental. $60 application fee and $75 tenant processing fee. Tenants subject to approval. Welcome to Paradise.