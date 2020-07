6001 SW 70th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool internet cafe

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet cafe gym pool bbq/grill internet access

BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN SOUTH MIAMI, RIGHT NEXT TO CORAL GABLES, SUNSET PLACE & DADELAND MALL. WALK TO SOUTH MIAMI HOSPITAL, LARKIN HOSPITAL & SUNSET PLACE MALL. LIVE IN A RESORT-LIKE ENVIRONMENT. WALK TO METRO STATION, NEXT STOP GOING NORTH WILL DROP YOU OFF IN FRONT OF U OF MIAMI. BUILDING AMENITIES INCLUDE SPACIOUS TROPICAL GARDEN, POOL AREA WITH GAZEBO & TANNING DECK, OUTDOOR GRILLS, GYM, POOL ROOM, MEDITATION GARDEN, PARTY ROOM, INTERNET CAFÉ, 24/7, W/BUILDING ACCESS CARD, MGMENT ON SITE.