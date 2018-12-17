All apartments in South Bradenton
716 49TH AVENUE W
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:32 AM

716 49TH AVENUE W

716 49th Avenue West · (941) 356-1589
Location

716 49th Avenue West, South Bradenton, FL 34207
Oneco

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
pool
ceiling fan
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
shuffle board
Don't miss this delightfully landscaped 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the 55+ community of Fair Lane Acres. Available either furnished or unfurnished With almost 1,000 sq ft of living space and screened lanai this property is great for hosting friends before heading out to soak up the sun at the heated community pool or play a game of bingo. Fair Lane Acres is a pet friendly, 55+ community, with a social calendar full of events and activities. With a nice clubhouse, a heated community pool, and two shuffleboard courts. Centrally located and just a short drive to world class beaches, golf courses, shopping restaurants, and entertainment. Appliances include refrigerator, range, microwave, washer, and dryer. Additional storage space in utility room off the carport. One pet considered, no dangerous breeds. Lawn care is included in the rent. Annual rentals only. Per association policy, all occupants must be age 55 or older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 49TH AVENUE W have any available units?
716 49TH AVENUE W has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 716 49TH AVENUE W have?
Some of 716 49TH AVENUE W's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 49TH AVENUE W currently offering any rent specials?
716 49TH AVENUE W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 49TH AVENUE W pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 49TH AVENUE W is pet friendly.
Does 716 49TH AVENUE W offer parking?
Yes, 716 49TH AVENUE W does offer parking.
Does 716 49TH AVENUE W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 49TH AVENUE W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 49TH AVENUE W have a pool?
Yes, 716 49TH AVENUE W has a pool.
Does 716 49TH AVENUE W have accessible units?
No, 716 49TH AVENUE W does not have accessible units.
Does 716 49TH AVENUE W have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 49TH AVENUE W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 716 49TH AVENUE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 49TH AVENUE W does not have units with air conditioning.
