716 49TH AVENUE W

Don't miss this delightfully landscaped 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the 55+ community of Fair Lane Acres. Available either furnished or unfurnished With almost 1,000 sq ft of living space and screened lanai this property is great for hosting friends before heading out to soak up the sun at the heated community pool or play a game of bingo. Fair Lane Acres is a pet friendly, 55+ community, with a social calendar full of events and activities. With a nice clubhouse, a heated community pool, and two shuffleboard courts. Centrally located and just a short drive to world class beaches, golf courses, shopping restaurants, and entertainment. Appliances include refrigerator, range, microwave, washer, and dryer. Additional storage space in utility room off the carport. One pet considered, no dangerous breeds. Lawn care is included in the rent. Annual rentals only. Per association policy, all occupants must be age 55 or older.