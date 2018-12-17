All apartments in South Bradenton
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

303 SPRINGDALE DRIVE

303 Springdale Drive · (941) 727-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

303 Springdale Drive, South Bradenton, FL 34210
South Bradenton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1304 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
This is a second story unit, with stair access only. Escape from the Northern cold and come to this lovely condo in West Bradenton. Master Bedroom features a Queen size bed and the Guest room has 2 twin beds plus there are 2 Queen sleeper sofas. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. 3 month minimum rental period. Conveniently close to shopping, bus lines, restaurants, medical facilities and only minutes to Gulf Beaches, the arts and night life of Sarasota, and highway access to Tampa/St. Pete and Orlando. Association application and approval required ($100 per person application fee). Dec 1-Apr 30 $2400 per month,May 1-Nov 30 $1400 per month. Prices shown are based on 2 person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 SPRINGDALE DRIVE have any available units?
303 SPRINGDALE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 303 SPRINGDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 303 SPRINGDALE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 SPRINGDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
303 SPRINGDALE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 SPRINGDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 303 SPRINGDALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Bradenton.
Does 303 SPRINGDALE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 303 SPRINGDALE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 303 SPRINGDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 SPRINGDALE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 SPRINGDALE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 303 SPRINGDALE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 303 SPRINGDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 303 SPRINGDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 303 SPRINGDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 SPRINGDALE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 SPRINGDALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 SPRINGDALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
