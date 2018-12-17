303 SPRINGDALE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

This is a second story unit, with stair access only. Escape from the Northern cold and come to this lovely condo in West Bradenton. Master Bedroom features a Queen size bed and the Guest room has 2 twin beds plus there are 2 Queen sleeper sofas. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. 3 month minimum rental period. Conveniently close to shopping, bus lines, restaurants, medical facilities and only minutes to Gulf Beaches, the arts and night life of Sarasota, and highway access to Tampa/St. Pete and Orlando. Association application and approval required ($100 per person application fee). Dec 1-Apr 30 $2400 per month,May 1-Nov 30 $1400 per month. Prices shown are based on 2 person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.