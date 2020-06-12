/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM
136 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Siesta Key, FL
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5860 Midnight Pass Rd., Apt #52
5860 Midnight Pass Rd, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,990
2160 sqft
Annual or seasonal turnkey furnished spacious 3/3 condo on the sand of Crescent Beach on Siesta Key! - Do you want to live right on THE BEACH? This is not just any beach, but Crescent Beach on Siesta Key! Large 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom end unit in a
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5880 Midnight Pass Rd. #89
5880 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
1750 sqft
SEASONAL SIESTA KEY BEACH FRONT 3 BEDROOM/3 BATHROOM CONDO - Vacation in a condo that feels like a house! No neighbors, above or to either side of you. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo is above the clubhouse and overlooks a pond with a fountain.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
536 Canal Rd
536 Canal Road, Siesta Key, FL
Luxurious Vacation Home for Lease: Welcome to Paraiso de Siesta Key, newly built in 2013 and one of the most Magnificent Vacation homes on Siesta Key.
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Siesta Beach
1 Unit Available
752 TROPICAL CIRCLE
752 Tropical Circle, Siesta Key, FL
Easy to Show! Ready to live in Paradise? You won't find anything better than this four bed, two bath home just minutes from the world-famous Siesta Key Beach! This beautiful home is move-in ready.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
516 BEACH ROAD
516 Beach Road, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1276 sqft
LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION-Spectacular Beachfront ground floor condo conveniently located just steps from the world-famous Siesta Key beach. 15 Minutes to Downtown Sarasota.This immaculate unit feels like a single-family home.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5316 CALLE DE LA SIESTA
5316 Calle De Siesta, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1336 sqft
This Property is RENTED WEEKLY @ $2000 The vacation destination The Siesta Jewel can be described in one simple word, Perfect! This incredible property offers 2 villas and 1 single family home.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
338 AVENIDA DE PARADISIO
338 Avenida De Paradisio, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1735 sqft
WEEKLY RENTAL $1700 Inquire for more info. DREAMING OF LIVING THE RELAXED LIFESTYLE...mere blocks to the Village of Siesta Key and the beach, this completely updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath canal-front home sleeps 6 and offers a boat dock and lift.
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5855 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
5855 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1987 sqft
Turnkey Furnished Annual rental available at this updated 3 bedroom 3 bath Penthouse at Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club in the heart of Siesta Key. The unit is turnkey furnished and move in ready.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Siesta Beach
1 Unit Available
4532 WOODSIDE ROAD
4532 Woodside Road, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2189 sqft
Welcome to the ISLAND LIFE! This BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom / 3 Bathroom WATERFRONT home will help melt away the hustle and bustle. Nestled on private street with only 14 waterfront homes. The home is FRESHLY updated both inside and out.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
144 AVENIDA VENECCIA
144 Avenida Veneccia, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2689 sqft
You deserve the best home Siesta Key has to offer……don’t you? The location of this sensational home makes it a popular place to live and relax. It is a stone’s throw to the Gulf of Mexico and a stone’s throw to the heart of Siesta Key Village.
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
340 TREASURE BOAT WAY
340 Treasure Boat Way, Siesta Key, FL
Magnificent Fully Renovated Modern Luxury Home features 4 bedroom and 4.5 bathrooms in the heart of Siesta Key.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5239 WINDING WAY
5239 Winding Way, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1194 sqft
This is the PERFECT Siesta Key Retreat house! Relax in this BEAUTIFUL and Quiet neighborhood surrounded by mature trees.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5640 CAPE LEYTE DRIVE
5640 Cape Leyte Drive, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1628 sqft
Bring the family and enjoy the powdery sand and gorgeous sunsets of world famous Siesta Key Beach, voted #1 in America! The beach is only 2 blocks away from this perfect getaway home.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5750 Midnight Pass Road
5750 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1335 sqft
BEACHFRONT! Enjoy spectacular sunsets and stunning views of the Gulf of Mexico from this 5th floor 3 bedroom/2 bath luxury condo.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1319 DOCKSIDE PLACE
1319 Dockside Place, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1827 sqft
THIS PROPERTY IS EVERY BOATER’S DREAM! EASY WALKING DISTANCE TO SIESTA BEACH WITH ITS OWN DEEDED BOAT DOCK and BIG MARINA WATER VIEWS, this bright and spacious 3/3 townhome affords the ideal island lifestyle.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
106 BEACH ROAD
106 Beach Road, Siesta Key, FL
South Beach Miami Style House right on Siesta Beach! Ultra luxurious rental available for annual or longer term seasonal rental. Just steps away from Siesta Key Village and all the amenities it has to offer.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
633 AVENIDA DE MAYO
633 Avenida De Mayo, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1720 sqft
Available May thru December! Fantastic vacation home in Siesta Village just a few blocks to beach. Fully equipped with heated pool, lanai, beach equipment and toys, bikes, coolers etc.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5740 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
5740 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1757 sqft
Incredible beachfront condo now available for 2020 season! Outstanding Gulf views and resort amenities! This is the perfect location for a beach vacation getaway.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
325 AVENIDA MADERA
325 Avenida Madera, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1332 sqft
Dockside Delight. Just walk out your back door and jump into your boat for a great day of fishing or sunset cruise. Beautifully updated throughout, 72' canal front (dredged in 2008). Your just a short walk to World famous Siesta Beach.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
435 AVENIDA DE MAYO
435 Avenida De Mayo, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1576 sqft
Location, Location, Location. This home has ALL THE FEELS.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
306 BEACH ROAD
306 Beach Road, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2041 sqft
This 3 bed / 2.5 bath vacation rental is a beautiful tri-level townhouse in one of the greatest locations on Siesta Key.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Siesta Beach
1 Unit Available
4923 COMMONWEALTH DRIVE
4923 Commonwealth Drive, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1663 sqft
Newly remodeled single-family home, with an open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, sleeps 8, just entered the vacation rental market on Siesta Key! When you walk through the front door you will be immediately blown away! This tastefully
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1002 GLEBE LANE
1002 Glebe Lane, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1808 sqft
This home has an incredible feel - vaulted ceiling in the main living area leads to the fully caged and screened outdoor living space complete with spa tub and heated saltwater pool.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
900 CONTENTO CIRCLE
900 Contento Circle, Siesta Key, FL
Looking for a water view? Look no further. This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom is located on the Grand Canal in the popular neighborhood of Siesta Isles. This location allows you to walk to the beach and the village.
