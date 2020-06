Amenities

Enjoy the beautiful sunset from this 5th floor condo. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has been freshly painted and all new furniture. The condo is located on the Gulf side of Siesta Key. This community has private pool, tennis court and small fitness room. Walk through the beautiful court yard to your own beach. You can take a leisurely walk to the public beach as well as take the free taxi rides to Siesta Key Village for the nightly dining and music. HIGH SEASON IS JANUARY-APRIL $6800/MONTH, OFF SEASON=NOVEMBER-DECEMBER $5500/MONTH, MAY-OCTOBER $3500/MONTH. UTILITIES INCLUDED WITH $150 CAP ON ELECTRIC. BOOKINGS LESS THAN 6 MONTHS REQUIRES 12% TAX.