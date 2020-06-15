All apartments in Siesta Key
5880 Midnight Pass Rd. #89

5880 Midnight Pass Road · (941) 328-8999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5880 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5880 Midnight Pass Rd. #89 · Avail. now

$7,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
pool table
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
SEASONAL SIESTA KEY BEACH FRONT 3 BEDROOM/3 BATHROOM CONDO - Vacation in a condo that feels like a house! No neighbors, above or to either side of you. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo is above the clubhouse and overlooks a pond with a fountain. At 1750 square feet, you'll have plenty of room to spread out and relax. You can also grill right on your own deck! This intimate condominium property consists of 89 units, but has a massive private area on Crescent Beach. You won't feel like a sardine on this beach! The amenity package is superb, too-large heated resort style pool with hot tub, clubhouse with full kitchen, large screen TV, computer station, pool table and fitness area. There are tennis courts, basketball, pickel ball, gazebo and many private sitting/relaxing areas in this lushly landscaped paradise. Reserve your slice of fun in the sun on world famous Siesta Key Beach TODAY! June and July 2020 reserved. Available August 1, 2020 and after.

(RLNE5002295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5880 Midnight Pass Rd. #89 have any available units?
5880 Midnight Pass Rd. #89 has a unit available for $7,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5880 Midnight Pass Rd. #89 have?
Some of 5880 Midnight Pass Rd. #89's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5880 Midnight Pass Rd. #89 currently offering any rent specials?
5880 Midnight Pass Rd. #89 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5880 Midnight Pass Rd. #89 pet-friendly?
No, 5880 Midnight Pass Rd. #89 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Siesta Key.
Does 5880 Midnight Pass Rd. #89 offer parking?
No, 5880 Midnight Pass Rd. #89 does not offer parking.
Does 5880 Midnight Pass Rd. #89 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5880 Midnight Pass Rd. #89 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5880 Midnight Pass Rd. #89 have a pool?
Yes, 5880 Midnight Pass Rd. #89 has a pool.
Does 5880 Midnight Pass Rd. #89 have accessible units?
No, 5880 Midnight Pass Rd. #89 does not have accessible units.
Does 5880 Midnight Pass Rd. #89 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5880 Midnight Pass Rd. #89 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5880 Midnight Pass Rd. #89 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5880 Midnight Pass Rd. #89 does not have units with air conditioning.
