5880 Midnight Pass Rd. #89

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool pool table basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

SEASONAL SIESTA KEY BEACH FRONT 3 BEDROOM/3 BATHROOM CONDO - Vacation in a condo that feels like a house! No neighbors, above or to either side of you. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo is above the clubhouse and overlooks a pond with a fountain. At 1750 square feet, you'll have plenty of room to spread out and relax. You can also grill right on your own deck! This intimate condominium property consists of 89 units, but has a massive private area on Crescent Beach. You won't feel like a sardine on this beach! The amenity package is superb, too-large heated resort style pool with hot tub, clubhouse with full kitchen, large screen TV, computer station, pool table and fitness area. There are tennis courts, basketball, pickel ball, gazebo and many private sitting/relaxing areas in this lushly landscaped paradise. Reserve your slice of fun in the sun on world famous Siesta Key Beach TODAY! June and July 2020 reserved. Available August 1, 2020 and after.



(RLNE5002295)