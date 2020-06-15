All apartments in Siesta Key
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

5860 Midnight Pass Rd., Apt #52

5860 Midnight Pass Rd · (941) 328-8999
Location

5860 Midnight Pass Rd, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5860 Midnight Pass Rd., Apt #52 · Avail. now

$5,990

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Annual or seasonal turnkey furnished spacious 3/3 condo on the sand of Crescent Beach on Siesta Key! - Do you want to live right on THE BEACH? This is not just any beach, but Crescent Beach on Siesta Key! Large 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom end unit in a small condo complex in the middle of Crescent Beach with floor to ceiling views of the white sand beach and turquoise water. The master bedroom, living room, dining room, and kitchen are on the top floor, and 2 bedrooms are on the ground floor. A garage is also included. The community has a heated pool and a beach cabana. This property can also be rented for the month of April 2020 at $9995. Call today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5477264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5860 Midnight Pass Rd., Apt #52 have any available units?
5860 Midnight Pass Rd., Apt #52 has a unit available for $5,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5860 Midnight Pass Rd., Apt #52 currently offering any rent specials?
5860 Midnight Pass Rd., Apt #52 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5860 Midnight Pass Rd., Apt #52 pet-friendly?
No, 5860 Midnight Pass Rd., Apt #52 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Siesta Key.
Does 5860 Midnight Pass Rd., Apt #52 offer parking?
Yes, 5860 Midnight Pass Rd., Apt #52 does offer parking.
Does 5860 Midnight Pass Rd., Apt #52 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5860 Midnight Pass Rd., Apt #52 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5860 Midnight Pass Rd., Apt #52 have a pool?
Yes, 5860 Midnight Pass Rd., Apt #52 has a pool.
Does 5860 Midnight Pass Rd., Apt #52 have accessible units?
No, 5860 Midnight Pass Rd., Apt #52 does not have accessible units.
Does 5860 Midnight Pass Rd., Apt #52 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5860 Midnight Pass Rd., Apt #52 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5860 Midnight Pass Rd., Apt #52 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5860 Midnight Pass Rd., Apt #52 does not have units with air conditioning.
