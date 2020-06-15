5860 Midnight Pass Rd., Apt #52

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking pool garage

Annual or seasonal turnkey furnished spacious 3/3 condo on the sand of Crescent Beach on Siesta Key! - Do you want to live right on THE BEACH? This is not just any beach, but Crescent Beach on Siesta Key! Large 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom end unit in a small condo complex in the middle of Crescent Beach with floor to ceiling views of the white sand beach and turquoise water. The master bedroom, living room, dining room, and kitchen are on the top floor, and 2 bedrooms are on the ground floor. A garage is also included. The community has a heated pool and a beach cabana. This property can also be rented for the month of April 2020 at $9995. Call today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5477264)