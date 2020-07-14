5760 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Call today to reserve this 2/2 unit available now in Gulf & Bay Club, bay side.

This lovely, updated unit offers large bedrooms, open kitchen and living area with plenty of space for all guests to comfortably visit with ease.

With beach to bay access, each day may be spent enjoying an endless amount of beach/water activities .

Spend your day on the screened lanai overlooking the ponds and fountains, in the evenings watch the spectacular sunsets, while sipping a glass of wine.

This unit is located minutes away from Siesta Village and the fabulous restaurants and shops the village has to offer.