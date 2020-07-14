All apartments in Siesta Key
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:39 PM

5760 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD

5760 Midnight Pass Road · (941) 413-8597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5760 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 605D · Avail. now

$4,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1361 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
elevator
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Call today to reserve this 2/2 unit available now in Gulf & Bay Club, bay side.
This lovely, updated unit offers large bedrooms, open kitchen and living area with plenty of space for all guests to comfortably visit with ease.
With beach to bay access, each day may be spent enjoying an endless amount of beach/water activities .
Spend your day on the screened lanai overlooking the ponds and fountains, in the evenings watch the spectacular sunsets, while sipping a glass of wine.
This unit is located minutes away from Siesta Village and the fabulous restaurants and shops the village has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5760 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have any available units?
5760 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5760 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have?
Some of 5760 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5760 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5760 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5760 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5760 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Siesta Key.
Does 5760 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD offer parking?
No, 5760 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5760 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5760 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5760 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have a pool?
No, 5760 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5760 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5760 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5760 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5760 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5760 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5760 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
