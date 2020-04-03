All apartments in Siesta Key
5667 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
5667 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD

5667 Midnight Pass Road · (941) 544-8298
Location

5667 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
You will fall in love with this completely updated ground floor condo. This home is quaint and cozy and offers so many outstanding features: Custom tile floors, New kitchen Cabinets, Sleek granite surfaces, Window Coverings, Crown Moldings, Ceiling fans, New A/C (2017), and Recessed lights throughout. Inside the kitchen you will enjoy a convenient breakfast bar, cabinetry with pull-out shelves, and a beautiful tiled back splash. Don’t forget about your stainless-steel appliances. This home offers two bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for added privacy.  Double closets can be found in the master bedroom along with an upgraded master en-suite bath. The great room has living and dining space and then step outside to your covered and screened in Lanai with fantastic garden views. This home is situated in a great community with protected boat docks on a canal that navigates into the Intercoastal Waterway / Sarasota Bay.  Boat dock rentals is on a first come, first serve basis. Looking for something fun to do? Walk the 7-acres of well-manicured grounds, clubhouse, or heated swimming pool or check out the social calendar full of activities. Just a short stroll across the street to the award-winning gorgeous Siesta Beach or take the FREE trolley to Siesta Village.  Maybe you want to head out shopping, grab a bite to eat, enjoy some watersports, play a round of golf, or enjoy other cultural activities in the area. Whatever you desire, you have all the options at your fingertips.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5667 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have any available units?
5667 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5667 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have?
Some of 5667 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5667 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5667 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5667 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5667 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Siesta Key.
Does 5667 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD offer parking?
No, 5667 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5667 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5667 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5667 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 5667 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD has a pool.
Does 5667 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5667 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5667 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5667 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5667 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5667 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD has units with air conditioning.
