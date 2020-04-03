5667 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

You will fall in love with this completely updated ground floor condo. This home is quaint and cozy and offers so many outstanding features: Custom tile floors, New kitchen Cabinets, Sleek granite surfaces, Window Coverings, Crown Moldings, Ceiling fans, New A/C (2017), and Recessed lights throughout. Inside the kitchen you will enjoy a convenient breakfast bar, cabinetry with pull-out shelves, and a beautiful tiled back splash. Don’t forget about your stainless-steel appliances. This home offers two bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for added privacy. Double closets can be found in the master bedroom along with an upgraded master en-suite bath. The great room has living and dining space and then step outside to your covered and screened in Lanai with fantastic garden views. This home is situated in a great community with protected boat docks on a canal that navigates into the Intercoastal Waterway / Sarasota Bay. Boat dock rentals is on a first come, first serve basis. Looking for something fun to do? Walk the 7-acres of well-manicured grounds, clubhouse, or heated swimming pool or check out the social calendar full of activities. Just a short stroll across the street to the award-winning gorgeous Siesta Beach or take the FREE trolley to Siesta Village. Maybe you want to head out shopping, grab a bite to eat, enjoy some watersports, play a round of golf, or enjoy other cultural activities in the area. Whatever you desire, you have all the options at your fingertips.