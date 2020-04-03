5667 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD

Amenities
You will fall in love with this completely updated ground floor condo. This home is quaint and cozy and offers so many outstanding features: Custom tile floors, New kitchen Cabinets, Sleek granite surfaces, Window Coverings, Crown Moldings, Ceiling fans, New A/C (2017), and Recessed lights throughout. Inside the kitchen you will enjoy a convenient breakfast bar, cabinetry with pull-out shelves, and a beautiful tiled back splash. Don’t forget about your stainless-steel appliances. This home offers two bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for added privacy. Double closets can be found in the master bedroom along with an upgraded master en-suite bath. The great room has living and dining space and then step outside to your covered and screened in Lanai with fantastic garden views. This home is situated in a great community with protected boat docks on a canal that navigates into the Intercoastal Waterway / Sarasota Bay. Boat dock rentals is on a first come, first serve basis. Looking for something fun to do? Walk the 7-acres of well-manicured grounds, clubhouse, or heated swimming pool or check out the social calendar full of activities. Just a short stroll across the street to the award-winning gorgeous Siesta Beach or take the FREE trolley to Siesta Village. Maybe you want to head out shopping, grab a bite to eat, enjoy some watersports, play a round of golf, or enjoy other cultural activities in the area. Whatever you desire, you have all the options at your fingertips.